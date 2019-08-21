New laws aimed at protecting minors, pets

I continue this week my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest.

Tina Ransom

I continue this week my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest.

Never leave a child age 7 or younger unattended in a vehicle if the conditions present a significant risk to the health and safety of that child unless the child is being supervised by, and within sight of, a person at least 12 years old. (NRS 202.575)

It is illegal to leave a dog or cat unattended in a vehicle during periods of extreme heat or cold. Law enforcement, firefighters and other officials may use reasonable force to rescue the animal. (NRS 484B.160) (SB409)

Passengers younger than 18 may not ride in the back of a pickup or flatbed truck. This does not apply, however, to farming and ranching activity, parades or to camper shells or slide-in campers. (NRS 484B.160)

Drivers younger than 18 cannot transport any passenger under the age of 18, except for immediate family members, for the first six months after licensing. Drivers younger than 18 may not drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are traveling to or from a scheduled event such as work or school activity. This curfew remains in effect until age 18.

Nevada has a basic rule for driving at reasonable and proper speeds. This means that in addition to any posted speed limits, you must consider the amount and type of traffic, weather, road conditions and other factors. The proper speed may be considerably less than the posted limit. (NRS 484B.600)

Aug. 8. Drugs: Officers check on two subjects that appear to be living in a vehicle. One suspect has warrants and the subsequent search reveals something just a little more extreme at 1:34 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Domestic: Two subjects decide to duke it out in front of a local eatery and one decides to accentuate it with a little physical contact at 1:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The inebriated victim of the domestic is bewildered at the bump on the head and arrest of the aggressor after the buzz wears off.

Aug. 9. Burglary: The property owner checks some travel trailers and finds items missing and squatters (not missing) at 11:22 a.m. in the 600 block of Arizona Street.

Petty theft: The theft ring gets away with several hundred dollars worth of merchandise after the getaway vehicle careens from the parking lot at 11:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: It’s a good idea to check parked and vacant vehicles periodically.

Aug. 10. DUI: The traffic stop at this hour produces a plethora of fancy (but not correct) footwork at 3:23 a.m. in the area of mile marker 11 on U.S. 93.

DUI: Officers called to assist another agency with a traffic stop determine there is a little more going on with this driver at 8:55 p.m. in the area of Keys and Woodacre drives.

Thought for the day: It’s a big drinking day — it appears.

Aug. 11. Disorderly: The subject has sticky fingers and wants to duke it out with anyone who confronts them at 4:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious vehicle: The occupied vehicle appears suspicious and the occupants advise they are watching the meteor shower 10:57 p.m. in the 1000 block of Yucca Street.

Thought for the day: There’s nothing like a calm and cool night to enjoy good meteor activity.

Aug. 12. Accident: A bus and private vehicle meet by accident at 8:38 a.m. in the area of Capri and Christina drives.

Wanted: The custody dispute results in one party getting a room for the night on an outstanding warrant at 9:18 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Thought for the day: Sometimes even when you win you lose.

Aug. 13. Family disturbance: One party is armed with a vase and not afraid to use it so the other party resolves to spend the night elsewhere at 2:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Marina Drive.

Fraud: Some church members advise they have received solicitation emails “from” the new priest at 8:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of San Felipe Drive.

Thought for the day: Church members are advised to not respond to the emails in any way.

Aug. 14. Assist other department: Officers assist with a juvenile who had a bit of a bike mishap on the way to school at 7:59 a.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Avenue B.

Assist: The man taking a nap on the sidewalk is too inebriated to leave the scene and is given a courtesy ride to his residence at 7:01 p.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: There’s nothing like a little Mad Dog to make the sidewalk comfortable.

Call of the week: Assist other jurisdiction: Officers working Joining Forces assist with a fully engulfed motor home fire and are surprised when the owner approaches to advise that he did, in fact, light the aforementioned fire and would like them to know at 1:07 p.m. Aug. 11 in the area of Cecile Avenue and Betty Drive in Las Vegas.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.