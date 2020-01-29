52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

New fire chief on the job

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 

The town’s new fire chief, William Gray, started work Monday and said he is looking forward to bringing different ideas to the department and settling into the community.

“Boulder City has a reputation as a great community to live and work,” he said of why he came to town. “My wife (Karen) and I are excited about the many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, historical places and excellent restaurants.”

Gray said they were also drawn to the area because of its small-town feel.

In his 25 years in fire service, Gray has worked in a variety of roles. Most recently, he was the assistant fire chief for the Pueblo Fire Department in Colorado. He has also worked as a firefighter, a fire medic, an emergency medical officer, a training officer and an operations captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University based in Orange Beach, Alabama.

He said he is currently focused on assessing the Boulder City Fire Department.

“I’m getting to know the staff, review processes, policies and procedures,” he said. “In the coming weeks, I will be working with the department staff to help set a course for moving forward.”

Additionally, he said he is looking forward to bringing new ideas and processes to the department.

“Boulder City Fire Department offers a great environment to train the next generations of medics and firefighters and to begin developing the future fire service leaders for the city,” he said.

City Manager Al Noyola said hiring Gray fulfills a goal in the 2018 strategic plan to sustain a high level of public safety services.

As assistant fire chief for Pueblo Fire Department, Gray led and managed 10 fire stations, served as incident commander and special operations chief and was a member of the department’s command staff as well as serving as the dispatch liaison with the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center and leading the diversity recruitment team.

Gray fills a position that was vacated when former chief Kevin Nicholson resigned suddenly in September. He was chosen for the position after a nationwide search for a replacement. Before Gray was hired, Steve Walton served as interim fire chief. Now that he is no longer in that role, he will resume his duties on the Planning Commission where he was recently elected chairman.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The leases for 28 hangars at the Boulder City Munic ...
Tenants’ future hangs in air
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Hangar owners at Boulder City Municipal Airport want their land leases extended or new ones created rather than having their property revert to city ownership in July.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Claudia Bridges is presented with a ca ...
Proposed energy zone expansion OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More than 1,000 acres of land was added to the city’s land management process for renewable energy uses.

A new facilities study commissioned by the city finds that the old water filtration plant, seen ...
Changes recommended for city buildings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A consultant is recommending changes to several city buildings, according to a recently released draft report that will be presented to City Council at a workshop Tuesday, Feb. 4.

News Briefs, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

City named one of five finalists for Good Government award

Tina Ransom
States cooperate on child custody issues
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. The U.S. Constitution sets up the “Full Faith and Credit Clause” that requires judges to enforce valid judgments and decrees that are issued by courts in different states.

Police Blotter, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Jan. 21, 4:33 a.m.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Glenn Feyen, right, expresses his support for chang ...
Fitration plant’s zoning unchanged — for now
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After hearing nearly two hours of comments from community members about the importance of preserving the city’s historic artifacts, planning commissioners failed to pass a resolution that would recommend changing the zoning of a 1.92-acre parcel that houses the old water filtration plant from neighborhood commercial to government park during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman cleans out his cave in the hills east of R ...
Home in mine goes bust
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The abandoned mine shaft that was home to Richard Roman for the past seven years is now empty.

(Paradise Found Plaza) Pink, blue and green sherbet colors now accent the exterior of Paradise ...
Business Beat: Jack finds fairy tale ending to dream
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident is fulfilling her longtime dream of opening a local child care center to care for infants through school-age children.