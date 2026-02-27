N.Y. man drives through power plant fence

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Last Thursday, Boulder City police responded to an incident regarding a driver breaching a secured gate at a power facility 20 miles outside Boulder City. The driver drove through a gate before apparently taking his own life.

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

On Feb. 19, at approximately 10 a.m., Boulder City Police dispatch received a report of a vehicle having breached a secured gate at a power facility outside Boulder City. The caller stated the driver appeared deceased and gun shots had been heard after the crash.

Boulder City Police officers arrived and located a vehicle stopped against large industrial wire reels. They approached the vehicle and observed a deceased male, later identified as 23-year-old Dawson Maloney, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Located inside the vehicle with Maloney were several other firearms and weapons. Boulder City Police contacted detectives from the LVMPD Counter-Terrorism Section who responded.

Detectives learned Maloney had been recently reported missing out of Albany, New York. Contact was made with the Albany Police Department, and detectives discovered he had made several statements to family members alluding to harming himself while committing an act of terror.

Detectives served a search warrant on Maloney’s vehicle and hotel room he was staying in located in Boulder City. During both searches, extremist propaganda, explosive materials, firearms, and other weapons were recovered. Additionally, it was discovered Maloney was wearing soft body armor at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing multi-agency investigation.