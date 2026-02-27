59°F
N.Y. man drives through power plant fence

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Last Thursday, Boulder City police responded to an incident regarding a driver breaching a secured gate at a power facility 20 miles outside Boulder City. The driver drove through a gate before apparently taking his own life.
Special to Boulder City Review
February 26, 2026 - 5:05 pm
 

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

On Feb. 19, at approximately 10 a.m., Boulder City Police dispatch received a report of a vehicle having breached a secured gate at a power facility outside Boulder City. The caller stated the driver appeared deceased and gun shots had been heard after the crash.

Boulder City Police officers arrived and located a vehicle stopped against large industrial wire reels. They approached the vehicle and observed a deceased male, later identified as 23-year-old Dawson Maloney, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Located inside the vehicle with Maloney were several other firearms and weapons. Boulder City Police contacted detectives from the LVMPD Counter-Terrorism Section who responded.

Detectives learned Maloney had been recently reported missing out of Albany, New York. Contact was made with the Albany Police Department, and detectives discovered he had made several statements to family members alluding to harming himself while committing an act of terror.

Detectives served a search warrant on Maloney’s vehicle and hotel room he was staying in located in Boulder City. During both searches, extremist propaganda, explosive materials, firearms, and other weapons were recovered. Additionally, it was discovered Maloney was wearing soft body armor at the time of the incident.

This is an ongoing multi-agency investigation.

Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball may have fallen to eventual state champion Churchill County in the state tournament, 56-17, on Feb. 20, but coach Brian Bradshaw’s Eagles took more away from the experience than just a loss.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost as though when graduating in 1964 from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey, Thom Pastor had a crystal ball to see into the future.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Bowl was the winner of the Boulder City Historic Preserva ...
Nominations open for Historic Preservation Award
Special to Boulder City Review

As reinvestment and renovations occur to many of the older buildings, parks and homes within this community, historic preservation remains an important and celebrated part of Boulder City’s identity. The city’s history is forever tied to the families who came here 95 years ago for the construction of the Hoover Dam, and the places that remain today serve as a meaningful reminder of how it all started.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podi ...
Ruth, Burrows make state podium
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-point ...
Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

bcr default image
Just play by the rules during the parade
By Ron Eland

If you’re reading this and have not yet read the page 1 article about the concerns of the Damboree committee and the popular water zone, I will stop typing until you do.

bcr default image
Protecting student programs at King
By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.