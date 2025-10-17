62°F
Milo’s Sold

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Milo's Cellar and Wine Bar, which has sat empty for nearly a year ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Milo's Cellar and Wine Bar, which has sat empty for nearly a year since the passing of its owner, Milo Hurst, has been sold. Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan confirmed the sale and said she was talking with staff of Las Vegas-based Nora's Cuisine at the recent Art in the Park about the company buying Milo’s. She was told that the bed and breakfast portion of Milo’s could open as soon as the end of the year but the restaurant not until possibly summer 2026. A future article will appear in the Review when additional information is made available.
Enjoying a (National) Night Out
(Screenshot) Latest agenda for a city council meeting with the new language about "disruptive b ...
New agenda language calls video recording ‘disruptive conduct’
(Screenshot) Deputy City Manager Michael Mays presents the now-approved map for the Liberty Rid ...
Say hello to Liberty Ridge
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review One of the biggest changes as part of the recent Nevada Way proje ...
City pleased with Nevada Way project
October 16, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Milo’s Cellar and Wine Bar, which has sat empty for nearly a year since the passing of its owner, Milo Hurst, has been sold. Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan confirmed the sale and said she was talking with staff of Las Vegas-based Nora’s Cuisine at the recent Art in the Park about the company buying Milo’s. She was told that the bed and breakfast portion of Milo’s could open as soon as the end of the year but the restaurant not until possibly summer 2026. A future article will appear in the Review when additional information is made available.

Enjoying a (National) Night Out
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual National Night Out, sponsored by the Boulder City Police Department, drew hundreds who came out to meet first responders and grab a free burger from In-n-Out. They also enjoyed a drawing for prizes, a visit by Mercy Air, a K-9 demonstration and a softball game between BCPD and BCFD who won, 12-10.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Say hello to Liberty Ridge
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So, no more Tract 350. Not the project but rather the name.

City pleased with Nevada Way project
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been a few weeks since the completion of the roadwork on Nevada Way, and according to the city, they’re happy with the finished product.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During halftime of Friday's homecoming game, Boulder City High Sc ...
Eagle Royalty
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During halftime of Friday’s homecoming game, Boulder City High School seniors David Zwahlen and Aubrey Humes were crowned king and queen.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Numerous influences may cause Boulder City to be welcoming fewer ...
Decrease in tourists could affect budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Eagle-eyed followers of city government may have noticed multiple references by city officials over the past year to expect shortfalls in the Boulder City budget over the next few years. It is a fact of life for city staff, and the big decrease in tourism to the region is poised to make the situation even more dire.

Local duo has big plans for the Flamingo
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is the cliché that good things always come in threes or celebrity deaths? Good or bad?

Homecoming Pride

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review