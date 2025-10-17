Milo’s Sold

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Milo's Cellar and Wine Bar, which has sat empty for nearly a year since the passing of its owner, Milo Hurst, has been sold. Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan confirmed the sale and said she was talking with staff of Las Vegas-based Nora's Cuisine at the recent Art in the Park about the company buying Milo’s. She was told that the bed and breakfast portion of Milo’s could open as soon as the end of the year but the restaurant not until possibly summer 2026. A future article will appear in the Review when additional information is made available.