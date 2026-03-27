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Martorano named to All-State team

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket ...
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket against rival Moapa Valley earlier in the season.
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket ...
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the basket against rival Moapa Valley earlier in the season.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 26, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

After leading Boulder City High School girls basketball to the 3A state tournament, star forward Makenzie Martorano was named to the 3A All-State team.

A first-team selection, Martorano led the Eagles in both points (11.5) and rebounds (10.7), 3.2 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks as an all-around threat.

“To be picked first team all-state as a junior is quite remarkable and Makenzie definitely deserves the recognition,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “Makenzie led our team in points and rebounds and was ranked third in 3A for double-double games. Opposing coaches were most impressed with Mackenzie’s unselfish play and being such a well-rounded player. I couldn’t agree more.”

Earning postseason recognition as well, forwards Kyra Stevens and Lauren Mueller were both named to the 3A All-South second team, while guard Kendall Shamo was named an honorable mention selection.

Continuing to blossom as a player, Stevens shined in year two with the Eagles, averaging 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists.

“Kyra’s strength is that she plays with no fear and loves to compete,” Bradshaw said. “She also has the drive to grow as a basketball player. Our goal for Kyra this year was to develop a shot and be more of a post presence down low. She definitely exceeded our expectations by being our second best scorer and rebounder. With another strong off-season, there is no doubt in my mind that Kyra can play at the next level.”

A new addition to the Eagles this year, Mueller made an impact in all facets of the game, averaging 8.5 rebounds, 6.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

“Lauren was chosen as our offensive MVP this year due to her ability to play multiple positions and was considered our most versatile player,” Bradshaw said. “Lauren was asked to play point guard late in the season and did a great job leading our offense. For such a young player, I feel she has the best basketball skills on the team and we have just begun seeing her talent. She can lead this team on any given night.”

Rounding out the Eagles’ efforts, Shamo averaged 3 points, 2.5 steals, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

While the season sheet might not suggest dominance, there were times this season when Shamo took over games and gave the Eagles the spark they needed.

“Kendall definitely had some big games down the stretch scoring and was often asked to guard some of the best players on the other team,” Bradshaw said. “Kendall played with such heart and as a coach, I’m going to miss her effort and scrappy play.”

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