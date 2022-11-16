53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Man gets up to six years for fatal crash

By Jeff Burbank Special to the Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham enters the courtroom for his sentenc ...
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham enters the courtroom for his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. He pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge in a 2019 crash on Boulder City Parkway that killed a 58-year-old Las Vegas man.
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Stephanie Reiner, widow of Randy Reiner, is hugged by a ...
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Stephanie Reiner, widow of Randy Reiner, is hugged by a family member after reading her victim impact statement in the sentencing of Joshua Buckingham at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Meaghan Price, stepdaughter of victim Randy Reiner, wal ...
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Meaghan Price, stepdaughter of victim Randy Reiner, walks away after reading her victim impact statement in the sentencing of Joshua Buckingham at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham is handcuffed at the Regional Justice ...
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Joshua Buckingham is handcuffed at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after being sentenced for a reckless driving charge for killing Randy Reiner in a 2019 crash on Boulder City Parkway.
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Judge Carli Kierny addresses attorneys at the sentencin ...
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Judge Carli Kierny addresses attorneys at the sentencing hearing of Joshua Buckingham at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A man who admitted driving more than 130 mph prior to a 2019 crash that killed 58-year-old Randy Reiner listened to emotional statements from Reiner family members before a judge sentenced him to up to six years in state prison Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“Every day I feel that loss, every day when he doesn’t sit at his desk and talk to me,” Reiner’s widow, Stephanie Reiner, said, standing before District Court Judge Carli Kierny. “I miss him so much my heart aches for him.”

“The impact of our of loss will be felt for generations to come,” she said. “No one should have to die like that. It was horrific.”

Zachary Lamb, Randy Reiner’s stepson, said his stepdad taught him the importance of a strong work ethic, mental toughness and integrity.

“I can never sit on the porch and have another beer with him, another cigar,” he said. “My children don’t have a grandfather.”

Randy Reiner’s stepdaughter Meghan Price said she misses how safe he made her feel. Thinking about his death can be “enough to send me into a panic attack.”

“For almost four years now I’ve been trying to get my old self back,” she said. The day of the crash “was the worst day of my life. I have never been the same since.”

Kierny ordered that 30-year-old Joshua Buckingham, who was convicted of felony reckless driving resulting in death, serve between two and six years behind bars, prescribed by state statute. He would be eligible for parole after serving two years.

Before Kierny imposed the sentence, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Giles reviewed the March 7, 2019, crash on Boulder City Parkway between Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street.

Witnesses told the Nevada Highway Patrol they saw Buckingham’s white 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driving by them, weaving through lanes at about 100 mph on the highway, stopping at a red light and then returning to a high speed, at one point veering onto the shoulder to pass traffic.

Randy Reiner, who ran a Las Vegas stone masonry company, had just filled the tank of his Ford F-250 pickup at a Rebel gas station when he drove onto the southbound lanes of the parkway on his way to make a left turn into northbound traffic.

Buckingham’s Malibu, going at least 90 mph, according to the Highway Patrol, smashed into the left side of Reiner’s pickup, which flipped in the air and landed on the roadway, Giles said.

The impact forced the driver’s side door to open, trapping Reiner’s head and neck in the doorjamb, crushing him when the vehicle landed. He died instantly.

Tests on Buckingham’s blood found no trace of drugs and only a minimal level for alcohol. Giles said Buckingham admitted to authorities that he had been “hauling ass” at a speed as high as 135 mph.

Other media reports also stated that Buckingham admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

Buckingham’s defense attorney, Michael Castillo, said that his client since has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and argued that he was in “a manic state” while driving at the time of the collision.

Castillo said Buckingham takes medication to treat his mental illness and has stayed out of trouble since his arrest in 2019. He asked that the judge’s ruling be “balanced with mercy” and that she consider sentencing Buckingham to probation.

In his statement, Buckingham asked Randy Reiner’s family for forgiveness. “I’m sincerely sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Buckingham said. “I am beyond heartbroken.”

But outside the courtroom, Stephanie Reiner said that Buckingham citing his mental state was a “convenient” excuse.

She said she did not believe the sentence was enough to punish him and still agreed with the district attorney’s original charge of second-degree murder in the case, which was turned down by the Nevada Supreme Court.

“That would have been justice,” she said, adding that she planned to oppose his early release at parole hearings.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review) Results of the City Council election from the Clark County Elections Depa ...
Unofficial results: Booth to join council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Cokie Booth has unofficially won the race for a seat on City Council.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City residents viewed educational diagrams about the ...
Bureau unveils plans to replace lawn
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents were able to get a look at Bureau of Reclamation’s plans to replace the lawn above Wilbur Square Park with desert landscaping during an open house at its administration building Nov. 10.

(Image courtesy of Boulder City Police Department) Boulder City Police Officer Ryan Espiritu sh ...
PD officers honored for traffic safety efforts
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police officers Ryan Espiritu and Ian Ham were recognized for their hard work and outstanding commitment to traffic safety with eight nominations and one award at the Joining Forces Nevada Traffic Safety Summit at the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno on Oct. 20.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whit Chatman, who served in the Army and worked for ...
In Honor of Service
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Construction crews continue to work on the new Holi ...
Railroad Pass readies new hotel for grand opening
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After 91 years of serving Southern Nevada, Railroad Pass casino and hotel will usher in a new era with the Nov. 17 opening of the Holiday Inn Express &Suites.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) As she waits for results of the Boulder City Counci ...
Booth holds lead in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is poised to see three new faces on the City Council later this month as Cokie Booth was leading the hotly contested race for the open seat as of mid-day Friday, according to the latest results released by the Clark County Elections Department at 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

(Boulder City Review file photo) City Council approved three-year extensions on hangar leases a ...
Council to explore hangar lease options
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted 4-1 to ask staff to prepare new three-year leases, with a two-year renewal option, for hangars at the municipal airport after their current terms expire in 2023.

(Image courtesy of Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering from LGA Architecture shows wha ...
Design for new train museum unveiled
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are getting a preview of what the expanded Nevada State Railroad Museum will look like after the state Division of Museums and History unveiled its three-phase plan for a new visitor center, linear park and railroad exhibit display area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Decreasing water levels at Lake Mead can be seen well fro ...
Feds eye change to water rules
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

With the negotiations between states at an impasse over how to address the dwindling Colorado River, the Interior Department announced Friday, Oct. 28, that it is taking its first step toward potentially revising the current guidelines for the river’s two major dams.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City received a certificate of achievement for excellence ...
Audit shows city’s finances in good shape
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Audit Review Committee voted 3-1 to recommend that City Council accept this fiscal year’s audit review report, which found the city’s financial operations were in good order, with no discrepancies, during its meeting Oct. 27. Additionally, members voted to extend HintonBurdick CPAs &Advisor’s auditing contract with the city for one year.