Local Author Wins Award

Jean Kelly Widner, author of “The Adoption Paradox: Putting Adoption into Perspective” has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award, a distinguished recognition honoring exceptional books. Widner’s book delves deeply into the complex and often contradictory realities of adoption — exploring stories from adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents while interweaving historical context and modern experiences. Through raw honesty and compassionate storytelling, "The Adoption Paradox" sheds light on the joys, grief, identity struggles, and resilience tied to the adoption experience. “This award affirms the importance of giving voice to the families and individuals impacted by adoption. The practice is always layered with love, loss, and paradox, and I’m honored that this work is resonating with readers and being recognized in this way,” said Widner. The Literary Titan Book Award celebrates authors who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and talent. The “Adoption Paradox” is available now through Amazon, Audible, and directly at www.adoptionparadox.com.