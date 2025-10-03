71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Local Author Wins Award

Jean Kelly Widner, author of “The Adoption Paradox: Putting Adoption into Perspective” has ...
Jean Kelly Widner, author of “The Adoption Paradox: Putting Adoption into Perspective” has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award, a distinguished recognition honoring exceptional books. Widner’s book delves deeply into the complex and often contradictory realities of adoption — exploring stories from adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents while interweaving historical context and modern experiences. Through raw honesty and compassionate storytelling, "The Adoption Paradox" sheds light on the joys, grief, identity struggles, and resilience tied to the adoption experience. “This award affirms the importance of giving voice to the families and individuals impacted by adoption. The practice is always layered with love, loss, and paradox, and I’m honored that this work is resonating with readers and being recognized in this way,” said Widner. The Literary Titan Book Award celebrates authors who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and talent. The “Adoption Paradox” is available now through Amazon, Audible, and directly at www.adoptionparadox.com.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During last Thursday's groundbreaking, the first group to br ...
Adventure Center breaks ground
Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary fight off the smoke to show off the stars and namesake o ...
Kickin’ Off the Season in Style
Screenshot While most crime categories were down in 2024, robberies and rape were both up.
Police report: Most crime down; robbery and rape up
File photo Michael Mays is again doing double duty, this time as deputy city manager and commun ...
Mays doing double duty… again
October 2, 2025 - 6:48 pm
 

Jean Kelly Widner, author of “The Adoption Paradox: Putting Adoption into Perspective” has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award, a distinguished recognition honoring exceptional books. Widner’s book delves deeply into the complex and often contradictory realities of adoption — exploring stories from adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents while interweaving historical context and modern experiences. Through raw honesty and compassionate storytelling, “The Adoption Paradox” sheds light on the joys, grief, identity struggles, and resilience tied to the adoption experience. “This award affirms the importance of giving voice to the families and individuals impacted by adoption. The practice is always layered with love, loss, and paradox, and I’m honored that this work is resonating with readers and being recognized in this way,” said Widner. The Literary Titan Book Award celebrates authors who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and talent. The “Adoption Paradox” is available now through Amazon, Audible, and directly at www.adoptionparadox.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Members of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary fight off the smoke to show off the stars and namesake o ...
Kickin’ Off the Season in Style

Thousands came out Saturday for the 29th Wurst Festival, sponored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club. Attendees enjoyed food, a car show, live music and a live auction. Money raised helps support scholarship programs as well as the annual Grad Night. The event helps kick off the busy fall season of events in Boulder City.

File photo Michael Mays is again doing double duty, this time as deputy city manager and commun ...
Mays doing double duty… again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Meet the new manager, same as the old manager.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos The annual National Night Out softball game pitting B ...
Public invited to annual National Night Out Out
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s that time of the year again when the public is encouraged to come out for an evening of fun while having the opportunity to meet and talk with a wide range of first responders.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The step as it appears now.
Mind the step
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Recently, the Review received an email from a local resident who did not want to use his name but said he had 30 years of experience in construction.

Courtesy photo Sara Fisher, center, is joined by Derek Thomas, last year’s Nevada P.E. teache ...
King P.E. teacher wins state award
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

P.E. class has come a long way since the days of kickball and dodgeball.

Photo courtesy Linda Evans Boulder City Review staff writer Bill Evans shows his first-place ce ...
Review receives seven Nevada journalism awards
By Boulder City Review Staff

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.