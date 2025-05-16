LMNRA extending popular launch ramp

Those looking to get in some boating time this summer may have to wait a bit longer each time when doing so.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A pair of boaters launch this past Friday morning at Hemenway Harbor. Repairs to the boat ramp will begin in June.

Those looking to get in some boating time this summer may have to wait a bit longer each time when doing so.

This summer, contractors for the National Park Service will initiate Phase 1 of a construction project to extend the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor. Work is scheduled to begin June 2 and last through summer.

According to the Park Service, the phased construction project supports the facilities, operations, and marina services necessary to maintain lake access and other water-based recreation opportunities. This is detailed in the park’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA), approved in November 2023.

Water level projections for the 2025 summer boating season are favorable for construction, allowing dive and contract teams to perform underwater and shoreline work safely and efficiently at the launch ramp. Summer and fall are generally the best times for this type of underwater construction work, the park said in a release.

“This project reflects our commitment to keeping America’s public lands open and accessible for recreation. By starting the Hemenway Harbor launch improvements now, we’re taking decisive action to protect recreational boat access at Lake Mead for generations, while ensuring the park’s infrastructure keeps pace with changing conditions and visitor demand,” LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier said in an email to the Review.

The construction will reduce the number of Hemenway Harbor’s open launch lanes down to one and reduce the ramp’s open courtesy docks to one-half. A shoreline area adjacent to the launch ramp will also be closed to accommodate for construction staging needs. Visitors should prepare for longer wait times for vessel launching and retrieval, especially on weekends and holidays, and are encouraged to plan ahead before traveling to the park.

Phil Thomas, of Las Vegas, was one of a handful of boaters who launched Friday morning. He takes his boat out five to six times each summer and welcomes the changes.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Whatever they can do to shorten the time to get a person’s boat in the water and extend their time on the lake is something I’m all in favor of seeing.”

Fueling services on the water at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor will be open during construction, but it is strongly recommended that boaters use land-based fueling options before arriving at the park to avoid marina congestion, the release stated.

Slip renters or boat owners with questions about impacts or changes to marina services should contact the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at boatinglakemead.com.