LMNRA extending popular launch ramp

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A pair of boaters launch this past Friday morning at Hemenway Har ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A pair of boaters launch this past Friday morning at Hemenway Harbor. Repairs to the boat ramp will begin in June.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, who created the Grad Walk 10 years ago ...
Grad Walk: A decade of memories
bcr default image
Parking town hall scheduled
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review New City Manager Ned Thomas in his office at City Hall.
Meet BC’s new city manager
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonsta ...
A step back in time
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 15, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Those looking to get in some boating time this summer may have to wait a bit longer each time when doing so.

This summer, contractors for the National Park Service will initiate Phase 1 of a construction project to extend the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor. Work is scheduled to begin June 2 and last through summer.

According to the Park Service, the phased construction project supports the facilities, operations, and marina services necessary to maintain lake access and other water-based recreation opportunities. This is detailed in the park’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA), approved in November 2023.

Water level projections for the 2025 summer boating season are favorable for construction, allowing dive and contract teams to perform underwater and shoreline work safely and efficiently at the launch ramp. Summer and fall are generally the best times for this type of underwater construction work, the park said in a release.

“This project reflects our commitment to keeping America’s public lands open and accessible for recreation. By starting the Hemenway Harbor launch improvements now, we’re taking decisive action to protect recreational boat access at Lake Mead for generations, while ensuring the park’s infrastructure keeps pace with changing conditions and visitor demand,” LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier said in an email to the Review.

The construction will reduce the number of Hemenway Harbor’s open launch lanes down to one and reduce the ramp’s open courtesy docks to one-half. A shoreline area adjacent to the launch ramp will also be closed to accommodate for construction staging needs. Visitors should prepare for longer wait times for vessel launching and retrieval, especially on weekends and holidays, and are encouraged to plan ahead before traveling to the park.

Phil Thomas, of Las Vegas, was one of a handful of boaters who launched Friday morning. He takes his boat out five to six times each summer and welcomes the changes.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Whatever they can do to shorten the time to get a person’s boat in the water and extend their time on the lake is something I’m all in favor of seeing.”

Fueling services on the water at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor will be open during construction, but it is strongly recommended that boaters use land-based fueling options before arriving at the park to avoid marina congestion, the release stated.

Slip renters or boat owners with questions about impacts or changes to marina services should contact the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at boatinglakemead.com.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In just a decade it’s become a tradition every senior at Boulder City High School looks forward to, as do public school students who will one day do the same.

Parking town hall scheduled
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy led off this week’s city council meeting with an unexpected statement regarding an item that was not on the agenda. At least not until next week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review New City Manager Ned Thomas in his office at City Hall.
Meet BC’s new city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Even people with a long history in Southern Nevada get sticker shock when they start to consider a home in Boulder City. And Boulder City’s new city manager is no exception.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Julie Connell cuts and flattens clay for tile-making. The demonsta ...
A step back in time

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Outdoor dining has become very popular in the historic downtown d ...
City, businesses talk parking
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The goal is pretty clear. The city must comply with federally required standards related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS Senior Natalee Giamanco wipes a tear from her eye as she and ...
Senior sendoff

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

One-fifth of $21M in COVID funding remains
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City still has nearly 20% of the more than $21 million it received from the American Recovery Plan Act or ARPA. So, what is ARPA, where did it come from and how is the money being spent?

City tracks bills with unfunded mandates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things that happen at the state level can have a big impact on local jurisdictions such as Boulder City, which is why city staff keeps track of bills coming before the state Legislature every other year when they are in session.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter aga ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School softball is riding an emotional high into the postseason, following a 7-4 victory over rival Virgin Valley on May 1.

Garrett ending year in style
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal

As the school year winds down, Garrett has so much to celebrate. From academic honors and athletic achievements to traditions and a strong school community, our Bobcats are finishing the year strong and proud.