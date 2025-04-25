Little something for everyone at Spring Jamboree

For those looking for an event that checks all boxes in terms of things to do for the entire family, look no further than the Boulder City Spring Jamboree.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Spring Jamboree, which features a wide array of food trucks, will be held May 3-4 at Bicentennial Park.

Now in its 48th year, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Jamboree will be held on May 3-4 at Bicentennial Park. That Saturday, it will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Included will be a classic car show, arts and crafts, food trucks, antiques, live music, an outdoor adventure for kids with carnival-like rides, the new mobile podcast trailer, Bark in the Park and a rock and gem show.

“There are some new things this year, which creates more work for the production but is a positive in the end for the user,” said Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan.

Rowland-Lagan said they waste little time preparing for the next Jamboree. She said they have a binder already started for the 2026 event.

“After you’ve produced it so many times, you start thinking about what to change or add for the next year,” she said. “I think that is pretty standard for all show producers. The longer we’ve done this, the easier things seem to fall into place.”

She acknowledged that a key component to this event, like many in the community, is the volunteers, especially those who head up the various aspects of Jamboree. Many come back year after year to lend a helping hand.

“Having our core group makes all the difference in the world and honestly, I don’t think we could do it without them,” she said, adding that they are still looking for additional volunteers.

Rowland-Lagan said that while Spring Jamboree is quite the undertaking, it’s not only something the community and visitors can enjoy, but it meets the Chamber’s mission of helping to promote its members.

“Events like this create these mini population explosions that bring people into the community and fall in love with it,” she said. “They may stay for just the day but once they realize how many things there are to do here, they want to come back later for maybe other event or just enjoy what Boulder City has to offer.”

For more information, visit springjamboree.com.