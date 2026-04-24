Library gearing up for summer

This May we have some wonderful programs coming to the library, including the kickoff to the much-anticipated 2026 Summer Reading Program.

But first, we would like to thank the Boulder City Friends of the Library, and everyone who helped to make this year’s Big Basement Book Sale a resounding success. Funds raised through the book sale and similar events help to support library programming and services. We’d also like to thank all of the authors, poets, and literary artists who made this year’s Literary Arts Fair our best yet.

With summer approaching faster than many of us would like, that means the library is gearing up for its annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” which encourages readers of all ages to dig into a good book. This year’s program will kick off on May 30 at 1 p.m. with a visit from our friends at Real Dinosaurs, who will be walking around with dinosaur friends, teaching everyone some dino-mite facts. So please, stop by, sign up for the Summer Reading Program, and join in all the fun summer activities.

The Summer Reading Program will run through July 25 and is open to people of all ages. Throughout the program, readers can earn a chance at some wonderful prizes donated by our amazing community businesses by attending library events and logging their reading minutes. And remember, reading isn’t just about words on the page anymore. You can also log your favorite audio books, graphic novels, or even the time you spend reading along with your young family members.

Like the name of this column suggests, reading isn’t the only thing you can do at the Boulder City Library. With a collection of over 100,000 items, we truly have something for everyone. So whether its thumbing through our collection of CDs, checking out that classic movie you’ve somehow never seen, or trying out a brand new board game for a family game night, the Boulder City Library has got you covered. We’ve even added giant lawn games that are sure to be a hit at your next friendly gathering.

For those looking to expand their knowledge, we have a plethora of online resources to help you learn a new language with Mango, pull from a variety of lessons on crafting, exercises, cooking, and so much more through the Craft and Hobby database. All of it accessible with nothing more than your library card. And if you or a loved one needs help with accessing these databases or a new device, you can book an appointment with our tech teacher who offers 45-minute one-on-one sessions completely free. Availability for this service is limited, so patrons must schedule in advance either by phone or in person.

We’ve talked a lot about all the fun stuff coming up this summer, but fortunately, we’re not there yet! Before the days run too long and the heat becomes too unbearable, we will be hosting our last two Movies in the Amphitheater before the fall. The first will be shown Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m., where we will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Jim Henson’s classic, “The Labyrinth” starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. Our final movie of the season will be held on May 8 at 7 p.m. and is a family fun animated movie set in an anthropomorphic animal kingdom. Think you know which movie we’re talking about? You’ll have to visit the library to find out.

Boulder City Library is the oldest independent library in Southern Nevada that has been serving its community since 1943. We strive to strengthen our community through access to information, entertainment and ideas, and to inspire a love of reading and learning.

The library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can email us at questions@bclibrary.org or call us at 702-293-1281. Comments, questions, suggestions, and concerns can also be sent to bcdirector@bclibrary.org.