Lady Eagles to host playoff game

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall Shamo surveys the court for the Eagles earlier in the season.

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Finishing the regular season with a 14-13 record, the Eagles defeated Amplus Academy on Feb. 4 and Pahrump Valley on Feb. 6 to finish as the third seed in the 3A South.

“We feel great about having the third seed,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “It’s a very well-deserved finish, knowing how competitive it was within the top five teams in our division. For us, we also wanted to have another opportunity to play Coral. The third seed guaranteed us a rematch in the semi-finals.”

Taking care of business in the regular season, the Eagles routed Amplus 64-10. Leading the way for the girls, Kyra Stevens scored 17 points with seven rebounds, while Makenzie Martorano added 15 points and five rebounds.

Avenging an early-season loss to Pahrump Valley, the Eagles escaped with a 39-36 road victory, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers down the stretch from guard Kendall Shamo.

“Kendall’s two late threes gave us the lead,” Bradshaw said. “I’m so proud of Kendall for stepping up and hitting those shots. For us to keep winning, Kendall understands she needs to shoot more and be a threat from the outside. All of us were excited for her.”

Evening matches throughout the game, the Eagles pulled away with a 14-9 fourth-quarter run, highlighted by Shamo’s 11 points.

Martorano added 11 points as well for the Eagles, while Lauren Mueller added eight points, 13 rebounds and eight steals.

Stevens added seven points and nine rebounds.

“The Pahrump game was a grind and we knew going in, it would be a physical game,” Bradshaw said. “I felt once we took the lead late in the fourth, our girls just wanted it more. We controlled the boards and did a good job managing the game clock. We played very well overall.”

Hosting a playoff game against The Meadows on Feb. 11, the Eagles feel like they’re playing their best basketball of the season.

For playoff coverage, check back next week for updated results.