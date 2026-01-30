59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Lady Eagles move up in standings

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles forward Amaya Findlay connects on a three-pointer ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles forward Amaya Findlay connects on a three-pointer against rival Moapa Valley on Jan. 23.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Review file photo Frank "Bubba" Mariani, seen here when he started as the n ...
Former BCHS football coach arrested
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running bac ...
Flag football evens record with wins
bcr default image
Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from downtown, Eagles guard Tyler Bradshaw nai ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 29, 2026 - 5:12 pm
 

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

“We are playing much more team basketball,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “Our guards are shooting better, which is opening up the inside game. We have also been more successful playing a full court game and running the floor. We have the ability to wear teams out.”

Routing The Meadows on Jan. 21, the Eagles took that momentum into a Jan. 23 matchup with rival Moapa Valley, where they pulled away late in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

“This was our biggest win of the season and our kids deserved to win this game,” Bradshaw said. “I’m so proud of how we pulled away in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-0 run. Playing a more challenging schedule and having a lot of close games early in the season definitely had an impact on how we closed out the game.”

Generating a double-double for the Eagles, Makenzie Martorano scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and six steals, while Kyra Stevens added seven points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Rihanna Maza added six points while Amaya Findlay and Lauren Mueller each recorded four points.

Against the The Meadows, the Eagles soared to a 72-43 victory, using a 41-19 second-half run to their advantage.

“Scoring 70 points against a team like Meadows says a lot about how well we are playing right now,” Bradshaw said. “In the Meadows game, we passed the ball very well and ended up with 26 assists, which has to be a single-season record for us. Our ball movement was exceptional.”

Leading the way offensively, Mueller scored 20 points with 15 rebounds and five assists, while Stevens added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Martorano added 12 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Kendall Shamo had nine points and four assists.

Defensively against The Meadows, the Eagles swiped 21 steals.

Looking to continue to build momentum, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Friday, followed by a home game against Amplus Academy on Wednesday.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Review file photo Frank "Bubba" Mariani, seen here when he started as the n ...
Former BCHS football coach arrested
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Former Boulder City High School head football coach Frank “Bubba” Mariani was arrested by Boulder City police on an array of felony counts alleging lewd behavior.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running bac ...
Flag football evens record with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 6-6 on the season.

bcr default image
Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Every family likely celebrates love in a different manner during the holiday season, don’t they? Isn’t it likely that in this 250th year of our nation’s independence from Great Britain, America would celebrate love in a unique manner?

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from downtown, Eagles guard Tyler Bradshaw nai ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

bcr default image
Downtown vitality is everyone’s business
By Jill Lagan, CEO BC Chamber of Commerce and Adventure Center

Boulder City has always been a place that knows who it is.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of vo ...
Community effort

Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.

Dam Short Film Festival celebrates 22nd year
Special to the Boulder City Review

Movie lovers can enjoy Nevada’s largest film festival as the 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to screen more than 150 short films over a six-day period, Feb. 11-16 in the Elaine K. Smith Building.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Projected lake levels appear to be pretty dismal based upon figur ...
Lake Mead’s projected record low gets even lower
By Alan Halaly / RJ

Here’s when forecasters expect the bathtub ring, marking where the high water mark once reached, to be at its worst in recorded history.