Lady Eagles move up in standings

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

“We are playing much more team basketball,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “Our guards are shooting better, which is opening up the inside game. We have also been more successful playing a full court game and running the floor. We have the ability to wear teams out.”

Routing The Meadows on Jan. 21, the Eagles took that momentum into a Jan. 23 matchup with rival Moapa Valley, where they pulled away late in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

“This was our biggest win of the season and our kids deserved to win this game,” Bradshaw said. “I’m so proud of how we pulled away in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-0 run. Playing a more challenging schedule and having a lot of close games early in the season definitely had an impact on how we closed out the game.”

Generating a double-double for the Eagles, Makenzie Martorano scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and six steals, while Kyra Stevens added seven points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Rihanna Maza added six points while Amaya Findlay and Lauren Mueller each recorded four points.

Against the The Meadows, the Eagles soared to a 72-43 victory, using a 41-19 second-half run to their advantage.

“Scoring 70 points against a team like Meadows says a lot about how well we are playing right now,” Bradshaw said. “In the Meadows game, we passed the ball very well and ended up with 26 assists, which has to be a single-season record for us. Our ball movement was exceptional.”

Leading the way offensively, Mueller scored 20 points with 15 rebounds and five assists, while Stevens added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Martorano added 12 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Kendall Shamo had nine points and four assists.

Defensively against The Meadows, the Eagles swiped 21 steals.

Looking to continue to build momentum, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Friday, followed by a home game against Amplus Academy on Wednesday.