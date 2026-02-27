59°F
News

Lady Eagles lose to state champions

Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Velley News Boulder City's Kyra Stevens blocks Fallon's Amilyya Bishop's shot while teammate Kendall Shamo defends.
Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges
N.Y. man drives through power plant fence
Resident requests to build private helipad
Musician looks back on his long career
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 26, 2026 - 5:05 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls basketball may have fallen to eventual state champion Churchill County in the state tournament, 56-17, on Feb. 20, but coach Brian Bradshaw’s Eagles took more away from the experience than just a loss.

“The experience of going to state and getting a taste of it will definitely be a big motivator for our younger players in the program,” he said. “It was a wonderful venue and our kids really enjoyed traveling up north as a team. There is a lot of value in now knowing expectations and what it takes to prepare for state games.”

Unable to hang with the eventual champion Greenwave, the Eagles had a hard time dealing with the experience of Churchill County.

“The Churchill team we played was a state team from last year and that was definitely an advantage for them,” Bradshaw said. “We were nervous and it affected our level of play early in the game. With four of our starters back for next year, it is already an expectation for us to return.”

Getting experience under their belt, junior Makenzie Martorano led the way with seven points and four rebounds, while junior Lauren Mueller added four points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Sophomore Kyra Stevens added four points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Finishing the season with a 16-15 record, the Eagles continue to build momentum as a program under coach Bradshaw.

“I’m very proud of what our team accomplished this season,” Bradshaw said. “They came together as a group during the end of the season when it counted the most. In addition to going to state, we won the Bronze championship at the Classic and beat Moapa Valley three times. We played our best basketball at the end of the season.”

Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

N.Y. man drives through power plant fence
Special to Boulder City Review

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

Musician looks back on his long career
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost as though when graduating in 1964 from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey, Thom Pastor had a crystal ball to see into the future.

Nominations open for Historic Preservation Award
Special to Boulder City Review

As reinvestment and renovations occur to many of the older buildings, parks and homes within this community, historic preservation remains an important and celebrated part of Boulder City’s identity. The city’s history is forever tied to the families who came here 95 years ago for the construction of the Hoover Dam, and the places that remain today serve as a meaningful reminder of how it all started.

Ruth, Burrows make state podium
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

Just play by the rules during the parade
By Ron Eland

If you’re reading this and have not yet read the page 1 article about the concerns of the Damboree committee and the popular water zone, I will stop typing until you do.

Protecting student programs at King
By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.