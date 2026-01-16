48°F
Lady Eagles fall below .500 on the season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City forward Makenzie Martorano looks to push the ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City forward Makenzie Martorano looks to push the ball up court as Virgin Valley increases their defensive pressure on Jan. 9. 
A rainbow of pizza, shakes and French fries
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A new public pool carries the biggest price tag of the proposed c ...
Council looks ahead at five-year improvement projects
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School announced last week that Chris Render wa ...
BCHS names new head football coach
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The preliminary hearing for Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie ...
New preliminary hearing scheduled for Sylvanie
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 15, 2026 - 5:39 pm
 

Dropping three games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to 8-9 on the season.

Falling in a pair of league games, the Eagles batted tough against Coral Academy on Jan. 7 in a 57-52 defeat, while falling at home to league leader Virgin Valley 79-22 on Jan. 9.

They also dropped a non-league game to 4A Foothill, 59-26, on Jan. 6.

“We knew coming in that this would be the toughest part of our schedule,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “I felt we competed early in both the Virgin and Foothill game, we just couldn’t keep up with the pace and constant pressure. The takeaway is our players are learning how to be more successful in a full-court game against very good defensive teams.”

Unable to match the pace with Virgin Valley and Foothill, the Eagles had no problem keeping stride with Coral, despite an overtime defeat.

“Coral is definitely a team that will be contending with us for the second seed in our league,” Bradshaw said. “I felt that was our most complete game of the season. We had an opportunity to win the game in regulation and tie in overtime. The kids did great executing at the end of the game.”

Playing solid team basketball, Lauren Mueller scored 16 points with eight rebounds, while Amaya Soares scored a season-high 12 points with four assists and four steals.

“Both Lauren and Amaya had their best games of the season by taking the ball to the basket,” Bradshaw said. “I loved their aggressive play.”

Giving the Eagles a well-rounded effort, Kyra Stevens added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Makenzie Martorano added 21 rebounds, seven points and seven steals.

Against Virgin Valley, Stevens scored nine points with five rebounds, while Martorano added eight points with four assists.

Against Foothill, Martorano scored 10 points, with 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Friday, followed by a road game at Cristo Rey on Tuesday and home game against The Meadows on Wednesday.

