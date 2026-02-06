64°F
Lady Eagles drop a pair on the court



Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2026 - 4:14 pm
 

Currently sitting in fourth place in the 3A standings, Boulder City High School girls basketball dropped a pair of games this past week to Coral Academy and rival Virgin Valley.

Unable to get past Coral Academy in a hard-fought 47-45 overtime loss, the Eagles battled back from a six-point halftime deficit, before running out of gas.

Makenzie Martorano led the way for the Eagles, scoring 14 points with 22 rebounds and three assists.

Lauren Mueller added nine points and 11 rebounds against Coral, while while Kyra Steven added five points and eight rebounds.

Unable to match Virgin Valley’s offensive firepower, the Eagles fell 79-21.

Steven scored nine points against the Bulldogs, while Martorano added seven points.

Looking to finish the regular season strong, the Eagles will travel to rival Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling will go into the postseason as the top seed in the 4A South after defeating Basic 1,474-1,419 in their regular season finale on Jan. 28.

Leading the way for the girls, Lillian Bardol bowled a 420, while Gillian Reese Samonte bowled a 375.

Audrey Humes recorded a 352, while Mary June Karlsen rounded out the effort with a score of 327.

For the boys in a season-ending defeat to the Wolves 1,737-1,607, a postseason berth in year one of the 4A classification wasn’t accomplished.

Finishing the season strong, Shane Barrow led all Eagles with a score of 438.

On to the postseason, the girls will face Durango on Monday at the Orleans.

Wrestling

Wrestling results were not reported by press time.

