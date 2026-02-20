Lady Eagles advance to state tourney

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-pointer against The Meadows on Feb. 11, in a 55-22 playoff victory.

Finishing as the southern region runner-up, the Eagles will represent the South as the No. 2 seed this weekend at Northern Nevada site Fernley High School on Feb. 20.

“We are definitely enjoying the moment and we are so excited about making state,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “This was a team goal we set at the beginning of the year, coming off a 20-win season last year. It wasn’t easy at times, navigating through a tough non-league schedule but our kids have heart and kept believing as a team.”

Defeating Coral Academy 46-42 on Feb. 14, the Eagles avenged two earlier-season losses, en route to a state appearance.

“Beating Coral and doing it to qualify for state has been one of my most satisfying wins in my coaching career,” Bradshaw said. “I give all of the credit to these girls who not only believed they could beat Coral, but did it playing team basketball. We were ready to play, jumping out to a quick lead and kept the scorer in the state on her heels.”

Starting fast in both quarters, the Eagles gained 15-10 and 12-3 advantages in the first and third quarters.

Spreading the ball around, Makenzie Martorano and Kyra Stevens each scored 13 points, while Lauren Mueller added 10 points.

Using their rebounding skills to seal the victory, Stevens led the way with 20 rebounds, 10 of them offensive, while Martorano added 13 and Mueller added 10.

Picking up a pair of playoff victories, the Eagles also defeated The Meadows 55-22 on Feb. 11.

Against The Meadows, Kendall Shamo led the way with 16 points, while Stevens added 24 points.

Martorano scored eight points with six rebounds and six assists, while Rhianna Maza scored six points.

In the regional title game, the Eagles fell to rival Virgin Valley 70-20. So far this season, the rival Bulldogs are undefeated in 3A play.

Looking to make a state title run, the Eagles will face Churchill Country on Feb. 20 in the opening round.