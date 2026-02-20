42°F
Lady Eagles advance to state tourney

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-point ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-pointer against The Meadows on Feb. 11, in a 55-22 playoff victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 19, 2026 - 5:17 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

Finishing as the southern region runner-up, the Eagles will represent the South as the No. 2 seed this weekend at Northern Nevada site Fernley High School on Feb. 20.

“We are definitely enjoying the moment and we are so excited about making state,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “This was a team goal we set at the beginning of the year, coming off a 20-win season last year. It wasn’t easy at times, navigating through a tough non-league schedule but our kids have heart and kept believing as a team.”

Defeating Coral Academy 46-42 on Feb. 14, the Eagles avenged two earlier-season losses, en route to a state appearance.

“Beating Coral and doing it to qualify for state has been one of my most satisfying wins in my coaching career,” Bradshaw said. “I give all of the credit to these girls who not only believed they could beat Coral, but did it playing team basketball. We were ready to play, jumping out to a quick lead and kept the scorer in the state on her heels.”

Starting fast in both quarters, the Eagles gained 15-10 and 12-3 advantages in the first and third quarters.

Spreading the ball around, Makenzie Martorano and Kyra Stevens each scored 13 points, while Lauren Mueller added 10 points.

Using their rebounding skills to seal the victory, Stevens led the way with 20 rebounds, 10 of them offensive, while Martorano added 13 and Mueller added 10.

Picking up a pair of playoff victories, the Eagles also defeated The Meadows 55-22 on Feb. 11.

Against The Meadows, Kendall Shamo led the way with 16 points, while Stevens added 24 points.

Martorano scored eight points with six rebounds and six assists, while Rhianna Maza scored six points.

In the regional title game, the Eagles fell to rival Virgin Valley 70-20. So far this season, the rival Bulldogs are undefeated in 3A play.

Looking to make a state title run, the Eagles will face Churchill Country on Feb. 20 in the opening round.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

By Ron Eland

If you’re reading this and have not yet read the page 1 article about the concerns of the Damboree committee and the popular water zone, I will stop typing until you do.

By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hikers and bikers took advantage of the nice weather Friday along ...
Cox awards $250K for railroad trail
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most popular trails within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and thanks to a generous grant, will soon be receiving a makeover.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file The water zone of the annual Damboree parade is always a cro ...
Damboree water zone may dry up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The July 4 Damboree is not only one of the most popular parades in the state, it is a big part of Boulder City’s history.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall s ...
Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.