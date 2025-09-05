89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

King to participate in essay contest

More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a h ...
Kicking Off the New Year
bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
Screenshot Of every dollar collected in Boulder City for property taxes, only a dime goes to th ...
So where does that RDA money come from?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mary Beth Clift received a key to the city from Mayor Joe Hardy o ...
Clift honored for her 50 years at BDCU
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 5, 2025 - 1:09 pm
 

Last week, it was announced that fourth graders throughout the state are invited to participate in an essay contest, with the winner receiving the honor of lighting the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

As was recently reported in the Review, for the first time, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from Nevada, specifically the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in the Carson District.

According to a press release, the selected youth tree lighter will be invited to read their winning essay alongside the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the official tree lighting ceremony this December.

“The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be Nevada’s gift to the nation, offering the perfect opportunity to highlight the theme, Starry Skies to Neon Lights: Spirit of the Silver State,” said Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield in the release. “We hope this essay contest inspires students to learn more about Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.”

When contacted last week, Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock was unaware of the essay contest but said, “I think this would be an incredible opportunity for our students. I am going to forward it on to my teachers and see what they think.”

Two days later he confirmed that his school would be participating.

“Yes, we are going to participate both in the writing contest as well as the ornament decorating that was mentioned in the memo from the Forestry Department,” he said.

Essay details:

• Open to all fourth-grade students, including homeschooled, who are residents of Nevada.

• No more than 350 words

• Topic: What would you like the country to know about Nevada’s national forest and public lands?

• All essays must be handwritten and signed by the student. Essays should be creative and original. An AI detector may be used to filter submissions.

• Submission must include student’s full name, parent or guardian’s name, contact phone number and email, and school name and location.

“This is such a historical moment for the state of Nevada,” said Denise Beronio, administrator for the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. “All the project partners can highlight the shared stewardship between state and federal agencies through the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree venture. Not only are we sharing this collaboration with every resident of the Silver State, but we are also elevating the diversity of our vast landscapes and outdoor recreation through 10,000 ornaments created for the majestic Christmas tree.”

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, chair of the Nevada Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation, will select the winning essay.

“This is a unique opportunity for one of Nevada’s fourth graders to represent our great state on a national stage,” he said in the same release. “Nevada is home to some of the most stunning public lands in the country, and I’m proud that one of our young students will help share that story with the nation as they light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a h ...
Kicking Off the New Year
Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School held its traditional back-to-school assembly this past Friday. School spirit and enthusiasm filled the gym as classes competed against one another to hold the coveted Spirit Stick. Aside from games, members of the fall sports teams performed to songs.

bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While the great majority of public comment surrounding the issues of unsafe usage — often by juveniles — of e-bikes and electric scooters was firmly on the side of the city “doing something,” not everyone is onboard.

Screenshot Of every dollar collected in Boulder City for property taxes, only a dime goes to th ...
So where does that RDA money come from?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It wasn’t all about donuts or whether super bright pink is an appropriate color for a building in the historic district. In addition to donuts it was about, well, dollars.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review E-bikes and scooters parked at Garrett Junior High School.
Really better buy that helmet
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a couple of significant amendments, the city council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Boulder City. The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 18.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The "Coming Soon" sign in front of the old 7-11 has been up for m ...
Nevada Way to go Pink … and pay for the privilege
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The main topic of discussion was color. As in color of a building when the board of the Boulder City Redevelopment Agency (aka the city council) met two weeks ago.

It’s Been Too Long
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sunday afternoon, high winds quickly turned into heavy rains for about 15 minutes as the storm passed over Boulder City and most of Southern Nevada.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Courtesy image Community Development Director Michael Mays is currently doing double duty as ac ...
City to nix admin services dept. in favor of deputy city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a move that is really little more than “cleanup” (i.e., bringing official city code into sync with decisions made by the city council more than a year ago), the council voted to approve changes to city code related to the created-but-not-yet-filled position of deputy city manager.