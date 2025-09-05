King to participate in essay contest

Last week, it was announced that fourth graders throughout the state are invited to participate in an essay contest, with the winner receiving the honor of lighting the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

As was recently reported in the Review, for the first time, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from Nevada, specifically the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in the Carson District.

According to a press release, the selected youth tree lighter will be invited to read their winning essay alongside the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the official tree lighting ceremony this December.

“The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be Nevada’s gift to the nation, offering the perfect opportunity to highlight the theme, Starry Skies to Neon Lights: Spirit of the Silver State,” said Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield in the release. “We hope this essay contest inspires students to learn more about Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.”

When contacted last week, Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock was unaware of the essay contest but said, “I think this would be an incredible opportunity for our students. I am going to forward it on to my teachers and see what they think.”

Two days later he confirmed that his school would be participating.

“Yes, we are going to participate both in the writing contest as well as the ornament decorating that was mentioned in the memo from the Forestry Department,” he said.

Essay details:

• Open to all fourth-grade students, including homeschooled, who are residents of Nevada.

• No more than 350 words

• Topic: What would you like the country to know about Nevada’s national forest and public lands?

• All essays must be handwritten and signed by the student. Essays should be creative and original. An AI detector may be used to filter submissions.

• Submission must include student’s full name, parent or guardian’s name, contact phone number and email, and school name and location.

“This is such a historical moment for the state of Nevada,” said Denise Beronio, administrator for the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. “All the project partners can highlight the shared stewardship between state and federal agencies through the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree venture. Not only are we sharing this collaboration with every resident of the Silver State, but we are also elevating the diversity of our vast landscapes and outdoor recreation through 10,000 ornaments created for the majestic Christmas tree.”

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, chair of the Nevada Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation, will select the winning essay.

“This is a unique opportunity for one of Nevada’s fourth graders to represent our great state on a national stage,” he said in the same release. “Nevada is home to some of the most stunning public lands in the country, and I’m proud that one of our young students will help share that story with the nation as they light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”