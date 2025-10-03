71°F
King P.E. teacher wins state award

Courtesy photo Sara Fisher, center, is joined by Derek Thomas, last year’s Nevada P.E. teacher of the year, as well as Nevada SHAPE President Nancy Eichten during the recent awards ceremony.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:46 pm
 

P.E. class has come a long way since the days of kickball and dodgeball.

These days, it’s still about physical education but it’s so much more as classes combine both physical and mental aspects, while helping to encourage students to be the best they can be both in and out of the classroom.

Martha P. King Elementary P.E. teacher Sara Fisher has taken things to a different level in her 22-year teaching career. For her efforts, she was recently named the 2024-2025 Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nevada elementary physical education teacher of the year.

“Sara is transforming our P.E. program by creating lessons that go far beyond traditional physical education,” King Principal Jason Schrock said. “She has worked to introduce a wide variety of skills while also teaching students how to set personal goals and track their progress. Her focus on lifelong fitness, teamwork, and individual growth is helping students see P.E. as more than just a class. It is an opportunity to build habits and confidence that they will carry into the future.”

Fisher, a 1998 BCHS grad, knows a thing or two about athletics. Not only was she a track star for the Eagles but she took her high jumping talents to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where she was a champion at the collegiate level. She also helped coach track at BCHS for several years as well as in Oregon.

Fisher agreed that there’s so much more these days to a physical education class than simply throwing balls into a field and telling kids to go and play.

“I think a lot of time, people focus on literacy, math or science and forget to think about what we need to do in this area (physical education),” she said. “In my opinion it’s become one of the most important needs in education because students need to know how to control their bodies physically, emotionally and mentally. If not, they’re not going to be successful in other academic areas.

“I try and create lessons that have a little bit for everybody. So hopefully they’re all getting something out of each lesson.”

There’s a set list of requirements to even be nominated for this award. Fisher’s background and education checked all the boxes.

As for winning the award, Fisher, who is now in her second stint at King, said, “I was thankful and was hoping I’d get it because I met all the criteria.”

With the win, Fisher is eligible for western P.E teacher of the year and the winner of that can apply for national P.E. teacher of the year.

SHAPE Nevada President Nancy Eichten said they are honored to recognize Fisher for her “outstanding dedication to advancing physical education.”

“Her leadership, innovation, and commitment to student wellness make her a true role model for educators across the state and beyond,” Eichten said.

Schrock echoed Eitchen’s words.

“Her (Fisher) leadership has energized both students and staff, and this recognition is a reflection of her passion and commitment. We are fortunate to have her as part of our team and excited to see how she continues to shape our program moving forward.”

By Boulder City Review Staff

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.