Kicking off the season

Home for the holidays in Boulder City

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hannah Miner and her 1-year-old son, Barrett, were all smiles when meeting Santa Friday night at the Christmas Tree lighting.

The Christmas House on Fifth Street, as it’s become known as, officially turned its lights on this past Friday. See additional weekend holiday photos on page 9.

Helping to promote enrollment at Boulder City public schools in the parade were principals, from left, Jason Schrock (King Elementary), Amy Wagner (Boulder City High School), Tracy Echeverria (Mitchell Elementary) and Melanie Teemant (Garrett Junior High).

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

