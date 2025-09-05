89°F
Kicking Off the New Year

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a h ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a handful of skill competitions last Friday during the back-to-school assembly. See page 3 for additional photos.
Screenshot Of every dollar collected in Boulder City for property taxes, only a dime goes to th ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mary Beth Clift received a key to the city from Mayor Joe Hardy o ...
Clift honored for her 50 years at BDCU
Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review
September 5, 2025 - 1:12 pm
 

Boulder City High School held its traditional back-to-school assembly this past Friday. School spirit and enthusiasm filled the gym as classes competed against one another to hold the coveted Spirit Stick. Aside from games, members of the fall sports teams performed to songs.

Photos by Ron Eland/

Boulder City Review

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While the great majority of public comment surrounding the issues of unsafe usage — often by juveniles — of e-bikes and electric scooters was firmly on the side of the city “doing something,” not everyone is onboard.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It wasn’t all about donuts or whether super bright pink is an appropriate color for a building in the historic district. In addition to donuts it was about, well, dollars.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, it was announced that fourth graders throughout the state are invited to participate in an essay contest, with the winner receiving the honor of lighting the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review E-bikes and scooters parked at Garrett Junior High School.
Really better buy that helmet
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a couple of significant amendments, the city council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Boulder City. The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 18.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The "Coming Soon" sign in front of the old 7-11 has been up for m ...
Nevada Way to go Pink … and pay for the privilege
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The main topic of discussion was color. As in color of a building when the board of the Boulder City Redevelopment Agency (aka the city council) met two weeks ago.

It’s Been Too Long
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sunday afternoon, high winds quickly turned into heavy rains for about 15 minutes as the storm passed over Boulder City and most of Southern Nevada.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Courtesy image Community Development Director Michael Mays is currently doing double duty as ac ...
City to nix admin services dept. in favor of deputy city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a move that is really little more than “cleanup” (i.e., bringing official city code into sync with decisions made by the city council more than a year ago), the council voted to approve changes to city code related to the created-but-not-yet-filled position of deputy city manager.