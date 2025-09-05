Kicking Off the New Year
Boulder City High School held its traditional back-to-school assembly this past Friday. School spirit and enthusiasm filled the gym as classes competed against one another to hold the coveted Spirit Stick. Aside from games, members of the fall sports teams performed to songs.
Photos by Ron Eland/
Boulder City Review