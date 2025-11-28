Kicking off BC’s holiday season

This time of year in Boulder City it often looks like a scene from a Christmas Hallmark movie, minus the big-city girl who falls in love with the small-town guy. And, minus the snow.

Ron Eland/Review file photo The Christmas House, located at 1525 Fifth Street and owned by Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave, will again be a big draw this holiday season as thousands make it part of their Christmas tradition.

But aside from that, the first weekend of December has become one that many families mark on their calendar because it’s become a part of their holiday tradition.

“I believe the reason so many of us volunteer each year and why the Chamber feels strongly about continuing to bring joy to all our families and guests is because we have all loved our experiences and want to make sure the next generations have that magical time too,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has a big hand in the holiday season in Boulder City as it hosts both the community tree lighting and the parade of lights.

“2025 will prove to be a magical year,” Rowland-Lagan said. “This year’s Community Tree Lighting will bring back everyone’s beloved villain, the Boulder City Grinch. Santa had a kind heart and thought he’d give him another opportunity to be good. We will see how that goes.”

On Friday, Dec. 5, the lighting of the Christmas house, owned by Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave at 1525 Fifth St., will be beheld at 5:30 p.m.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve realized what our house has not only meant to us, but so many others,” Ryan told the Review in 2023. “There are so many great stories that people have growing up and coming here or those who were teenagers who are now bringing their own kids.”

The popularity of the Christmas house took a monumental leap in 2016 as it won ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight,” a nationwide search for the best decorated home.

Following the lighting of the house, attendees will walk across Nevada Highway and meet up at the Community Christmas Tree at Frank Crowe Park. There, the tree will be lit at 6 p.m. with festivities lasting about an hour.

In a November 2024 Review article, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter talked about the plan for the tree, which is dying. There have been signs of the tree having issues dating back 12 years ago when its top had to be cut down. It was then replaced with a cone-shaped top of lights that is added each year.

“Last year when we looked at the tree, we knew the tree had a few more good years, maybe, but not many,” Poindexter said. “So, we planted a 17-foot-tall Mondale Pine, the same as the current one. Those trees grow about a foot a year. So, we’re hoping to get a few years before the current holiday tree has to come down. We’re looking at another two to three years.”

The following night will be Santa’s Electric Night Parade, which will follow the same route as the Damboree parade, and is expected to draw nearly 100 entries. An estimated 10,000 people bundle up each year and come out to watch. The parade begins at nightfall or around 4:30 p.m.

But just before the parade, there will be a Christmas concert on the main stage area in front of Ace Hardware from 2-4 p.m. Sammy Steele will be the headliner in Santa’s Rockin’ All-Star Band.

“Come and listen, sip cocoa and enjoy the pre-parade entertainment,” Rowland-Lagan said. “All you need is an unwrapped toy to donate to Santa’s Toys for Tots collection that night.”

When Santa isn’t driving his sleigh, he hangs out at the local BC Cruisin’ Association’s car shows. So, he invited those friends to bring their cars to his Santa’s Picture Party on that Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bicentennial Park.

Also on Dec. 6, but not associated with the Chamber, will be the 46th annual Parade of Lights at Lake Mead Marina. Nearly 50 lighted boats will be on display beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“The holiday events take a huge team of volunteers and many service hours,” Rowland-Lagan said. “But thankfully, we all love helping to kick off the Christmas spirit here in Boulder City and look forward to it every year.”