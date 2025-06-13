83°F
Jarvis recognized by city council

Courtesy of Boulder City Hospital Salome Jarvis has been a fixture at the hospital since 1993.
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 12, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Salome Jarvis was involved in planning activities for seniors in long-term care before she started doing that in Boulder City. In fact, she helped create the Southern Nevada Activity Professional Association (SNAPA) in the late 1980s.

Recently, the state organization, the Nevada Association of Activity Professionals, recognized Jarvis with its Activity Professional of the Year Award and this week the city council recognized her for that honor with another certificate.

She served on the board for multiple years, and has been, since 1993, the activity director at the Boulder City Hospital and Long-Term Care.

According to the city, “Each year, NAAP celebrates an outstanding individual whose passion, creativity, and dedication have profoundly enriched the lives of seniors. This award honors a professional who goes above and beyond to create meaningful experiences, foster engagement, and enhances the well-being of residents through inovative and compassionate programming.”

Jarvis organized and created various workshops and multi-day conferences to support activity professionals in the Southern Nevada area.

“Salome works tirelessly to ensure the needs of her residents and staff are met,” read the report from the city supporting the recognition of Jarvis. “She takes them on outings regularly into the community and helps them choose what they want to do daily. She creates the monthly calendar only after the Resident Council decides what they want to do each month.”

She has managed the volunteer program, which includes more than 100 volunteers, including teens and the elderly. Many of these teens have entered the health-care profession because of her service. Many of the elders have gone on to become residents and continue to serve.

Jarvis allowed the residents the freedom to not only choose their activity schedule but also worked with the food department to create menus specific to their choices. She spends up to 60 hours each week to ensure each individual is satisfied with their quality of life. She has spent holidays with residents who do not have family in the community.

“When people think of our Long Term Care facility, most already know or have heard about our activities director,” said Tom Maher, Chief Executive Officer, Boulder City Hospital. “Salome Jarvis has been with Boulder City Hospital since September 1993. Our long term care residents look forward to the robust activities calendar Salome plans and executes. Salome also serves on the Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary Board, fundraises for the hospital and long term care resident activities and events, and coordinates volunteers who add countless hours to the long term care program and for our very own Art in the Park outdoor festival,” continued Maher.

“Salome has been a pillar of greatness in her community for the last 40 years. She is deserving of this award based on the above examples,” read the city report. “Salome does not do this to be recognized. She prefers to be behind the scenes, but her story should be shared. This is the very reason why she should be recognized as NAAP’s Activity Professional of the Year. We can only hope that future professionals will desire to do the same. Salome has dedicated herself to the profession and deserves this recognition.”

