It’s Been Too Long

Really better buy that helmet
Nevada Way to go Pink … and pay for the privilege
Officer-involved shooting investigation continues
City to nix admin services dept. in favor of deputy city manager
THE LATEST
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a couple of significant amendments, the city council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Boulder City. The ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday and will take effect on Sept. 18.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The main topic of discussion was color. As in color of a building when the board of the Boulder City Redevelopment Agency (aka the city council) met two weeks ago.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a move that is really little more than “cleanup” (i.e., bringing official city code into sync with decisions made by the city council more than a year ago), the council voted to approve changes to city code related to the created-but-not-yet-filled position of deputy city manager.

BCHS alumni invited to sit in with the band
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the 1986 film “The Best of Times,” Robin Williams has lived with the regret of dropping a ball thrown to him by quarterback Kurt Russell in the big game in high school. That is, until he gets a chance at redemption more than a decade later.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was just the opening salvo, but it appears that lost patience with riders of e-bikes and scooters are to the point that they are ready to go well beyond the “Well, how about more education” approach they opted for back in April.

Boulder City approves fire captains’ 2-year contract
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For those who may have seen any of the recent social media posts put out by reps of the firefighters union calling out the city about pay and benefits, they might have been surprised that one collective bargaining agreement covering fire department personnel was approved by the city council this week without any discussion at all.