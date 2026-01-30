Investigation into officer-involved shooting continues

It’s been just more than a year since a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer and his wife shot a man who they felt posed a direct threat to them and another woman.

The investigation continues into the shooting in the 700 block of Sixth Street.

A pair of emails to the Clark County District Attorney’s office seeking an update on the case were not returned.

A brief email from Metro directed an update inquiry from the Review to its website regarding officer-involved shootings. The website states that the decision letter from the Clark County District Attorney’s office is still pending as is a Force Investigation Team (FIT) report, which is pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations. These reports will be made available in their entirety with the exception of any information that is deemed confidential in nature, the website states.

Also pending is the Office of Internal Oversight (OIO) Review. Once complete, it will be available to the community and will consist of an internal review that covers key conclusions and outcomes of each use of deadly force incident through the Critical Incident Review Process. The review may also include any changes or additions that were made to policy, procedure, tactics or training if it was necessary to do so as a result of each use of deadly force.

What occurred

“The off-duty officer and his wife were inside their residence when they heard a commotion coming from the backyard of a neighbor’s residence,” LVMPD Capt. Kurt McKenzie said during a press briefing four hours following the Jan. 24, 2025 incident. “The off-duty officer went outside and observed a male mounted on top of a female, punching and strangling her at the same time.”

He went on to state, “The off-duty officer gave numerous commands to the male to stop and not come any closer ‘or we will shoot,’” McKenzie said in regard to what the officer said. “At which time, the male continued to advance on them, causing the off-duty officer and his wife to shoot the subject, striking him. He was later pronounced deceased in the front yard.”

The officer involved was identified as 48-year-old Cesar Ibarra, who had been with Metro since 2005 and at the time was assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Airport Bureau. He was listed as a resident of Boulder City.

The man shot and killed was later identified as 45-year-old Jeremiah Boshard.

Moving forward

Once the investigation is completed by Metro, it will hold what’s called a fact-finding review, which is open to the public. In summary, according to a 2021 Las Vegas Review-Journal article, a police detective will investigate the use of force (which is where the investigation is now) and complete a report that is submitted to the district attorney’s office for review. The district attorney will assign the case file to a senior prosecutor in the office’s major violators unit. Upon the prosecutor’s review, the district attorney will gather about a dozen of their most senior prosecutors for a meeting, during which the prosecutor initially assigned to the report will brief the team on the case.

Ahead of a review, the Clark County manager will select a presiding officer and an ombudsman, who will represent the interests of the public and the family of the person who was killed. Both are chosen from a list preapproved by the Clark County Commission. Following the presentation, the ombudsman has a chance to ask questions before members of the public are given the opportunity to submit proposed questions in writing. The presiding officer reviews all proposed questions from the public and can decline to ask a question if it is deemed irrelevant or redundant.

Finally, according to the article, the district attorney’s office does not make any further determinations or decisions on the day of the review. But within about two weeks, the district attorney will make a final decision about whether charges will be filed against an officer or officers in connection with a death. A report outlining the final decision is then posted on the Clark County website.