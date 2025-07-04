Huge crowd turns out to honor Patton

It was brought up during Saturday’s unveiling of the Shane Patton Memorial Monument as to why Shane’s statue stands 11 feet tall.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friends and family of Shane Patton help with the official enveiling of the statue.

Ron Eland/Boulder Ciity Review Many in the crowd Saturday donned 20th anniversary shirts sold by the Shane Patton Foundation. Money raised helps go toward high school scholarships as well as other local programs.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review James Patton, Shane's father, speaks with Gov. Joe Lombardo just prior to the start of the ceremony on Saturday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Capt. Christopher Wear, who trained with Shane Patton more than two decades ago, was on hand to speak.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, a huge crowd turned out for the unveiling of the Shane Patton memorial statue. Patton, a BCHS graduate, was killed 20 years ago in Afghanistan. See story and additional photos starting on page 2.

It was brought up during Saturday’s unveiling of the Shane Patton Memorial Monument as to why Shane’s statue stands 11 feet tall.

The explanation was simple. “Shane was larger than life.”

Hundreds, including Gov. Joe Lombardo, turned out for the ceremony in Wilbur Square to honor Patton on the 20th anniversary of his death, which occurred on June 28, 2005 in Afghanistan while serving as a Navy SEAL.

Following flyovers from Nellis Air Force Base and the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, a handful of guest speakers took to the mic to talk about Patton and the effort to make the monument become a reality.

Patton’s father, James, and younger brother, Chase, were two of the first to speak.

“Twenty years is a long time but sometimes it feels like yesterday,” said James, who also served as a SEAL.

He went on to say, “A piece of our hearts also died that day because we didn’t want to think we’d never see him again. It was a nightmare being played out right in front of our eyes. It was the worst day of our lives, by far.”

Chase echoed his father’s thoughts and thanked those who have helped with the foundation, the city as well as donations over the years and from events like the annual pub crawl, which brings in money for the foundation.

“We’re here today thanks to all of your unwavering support within the Boulder City community,” Chase said, noting they have received donations from all across the country. “From the absolute bottom of our hearts, thank you so very much.”

Before stepping away, Chase read the names of the fellow soldiers who died along with his brother exactly 20 years ago to the day. Those names can be found at the base of the statue.

Someone who knew Patton well is Navy Capt. Christopher Wear, a fellow SEAL, who flew in from Norfolk, Va., that morning in order to speak at the ceremony.

“Today we unveil not just a statue but a symbol of loyalty, devotion as well as to duty, sacrifice and the unbreakable spirit that defines Shane and his fellow warriors, whose unwavering dedication defines our country’s finest,” he said.

Wear, who was a class ahead of Patton, said his first impression of him was laid-back and easy-going and laugh-out-loud funny.

“But make no mistake, behind that outer layer was a quiet intensity and natural grit that truly resonated with both instructors and classmates alike,” he said. “You could tell there was something special about him.”

He went on to say that he and Patton bonded over their mutual love of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock. He said during Hell Week, while some relented, Patton never did in his goal to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“He didn’t just survive BUDS (Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal), he defined it,” Wear said. “Shane seemed to be good at everything he did. Becoming a warrior was in his blood.”

A look back at his life and death

According to the Shane Patton Foundation, Patton was born at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, on Nov. 15, 1982. He was the second of three sons. Shane grew up surfing the beaches of California with other children of military parents. He was raised alongside his older brother, Jimmy, and two younger brothers, Dean and Chase.

“Shane poured his heart into the things he loved and cherished,” the webpage states. “Music, drawing, art, surfing, wrestling and skateboarding, to name a few. He was an individual that made you laugh harder than anyone in life. His personality was so electric. You’d always remember his laugh.”

After Shane’s father retired from the SEAL teams, the family moved back to Boulder City, where past generations of the Patton family lived dating back to the construction of Hoover Dam. Shane went to Boulder City High School, where he played baseball for the Eagles as a pitcher and outfielder.

Shane graduated from BCHS in 2000. Seemingly out of the blue, he decided he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a Navy SEAL.

“He immediately began a rigorous regimen to prepare himself mentally and physically for the extensive training he would have to endure to be a part of the less than 30% of individuals who successfully become a Navy SEAL,” the page states.

After finishing the Basic Underwater Demolition Seal Training, otherwise known as BUD/S, Shane was assigned to SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One in Pearl Harbor. There, he became an expert diver and pilot of an SDV. A SEAL Delivery Vehicle is a small two- or four-man submarine that is flooded and runs dark during operation.

Shane deployed with Alfa platoon to the Middle East. Alfa platoon was to rendezvous at the forward operating base (FOB) in Bahrain. When problems with the Taliban were heating up, half the platoon was sent to Afghanistan to satisfy the personnel needed, the website states. While in Afghanistan, Shane was a part of many combat operations. He fought against insurgents and terrorism with his Navy brothers.

During Operation Red Wings, Shane was one of many other SEALs and Army Night Stalkers who were tasked to be on a Quick Reaction Force in case his SEAL brethren encountered trouble.

The call came to the base as Medal of Honor recipient and fellow Navy SEAL, Lt. Mike Murphy, who stepped out to a position of “open line of fire” to gain satellite reception for backup support.

“From what we were told, Shane was the second man to board that Chinook helicopter to rescue his teammates,” the website states. “As the helicopter approached the firefight, the team prepared to fast rope off the ramp of the Chinook. As the ramp dropped, a Taliban operative fired a rocket-propelled grenade in through the rear of the helo.

“The Chinook helicopter exploded and Shane, along with his brothers and crew, were killed. At that time, this event in history was known as the largest loss of life in Navy SEAL history and was highly chronicled in the book and movie, ‘Lone Survivor,’ detailed by Marcus Luttrell.”