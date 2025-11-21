Hospital patient attends granddaughter’s wedding

Roy Poindexter is of the generation that doesn’t give up easily and, if there’s a will, there’s a way.

Courtesy photo Roy Poindexter is joined by several family members last Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter, Sabrina, to Beau Lancey.

Courtesy photo Roy Poindexter, with the help of Boulder City Hospital staff and family, was able to attend the wedding last Saturday of his eldest granddaughter, Sabrina.

That will was definitely on display Nov. 15.

For more than a month Poindexter, a Boulder City resident for nearly 50 years, has been recuperating from surgery.

Initially, Poindexter went to University Medical Center for a total aortic valve replacement on Sept. 11. However, due to other cardiac emergencies arriving at the hospital, his procedure was pushed back four times. UMC replaced the valve on Sept. 26. He was transferred to Boulder City Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 4 for rehabilitation only because he had been in the hospital so long that he lost muscle in his legs and core and was no longer able to walk.

As the wedding of his eldest granddaughter, Sabrina, approached, it appeared because of his condition he would not be able to attend. But thanks to several staff members of the Boulder City Hospital, that wasn’t the case and he was able to make the wedding.

Kristin Gillman, BCH’s nursing director, said it was decided that Poindexter would not be able to attend because of continued mobility challenges and the amount of support required to facilitate the afternoon pass for him to go. After hearing this, his nurses, Astrid Fletcher and Bryan Reid, were not deterred and advocated for him attending the wedding but with hospital assistance. Physical and occupational therapists “stepped up to complete some basic transfer training with the patient’s son, just in case.”

Reid volunteered to come in on her day off and oversee Poindexter throughout the outing, Gillman said. In addition, their long-term care activities director, Salome Jarvis, coordinated for pick-up and drop-off with the Silver Rider, and his doctor agreed that he was stable enough to go.

“This wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the entire team involved,” Gillman said. “I am surprised at how quickly all team members answered the call to assist and were able to work together to make this possible.”

In an email, Gillman added, “Working in health care can be hard emotionally, physically, mentally and we all have good days and bad days. But to be a part of that day for that patient and his family and to be able to make a positive and life-changing impact, those are the moments that make all the challenges worth it.”

Poindexter’s son and the father of the bride, Gary, said that ever since his father was transferred to BCH, the goal was to find a way to get him to the wedding.

“After weeks of physical therapy under the care of BCH nurses and staff, he was at the point where he could transfer himself to a walker or wheelchair,” he said. “Although he was not able to be released from the hospital yet, Boulder City Hospital staff worked up a plan so that he could be at the wedding with some requirements, which included his nurse, Astrid, and my brother-in-law, Dennis, to be with him at all times.”

On the day of the wedding, the Silver Rider shuttle picked Poindexter up at 1:20 p.m., in the rain, and delivered him and Fletcher to the wedding at the Boulder City Recreation Center gymnasium. The wedding was planned for Veterans Memorial Park but the storm that came through last week thwarted that. So, two days before, the venue was changed to the Rec Center. Gary Poindexter, the city’s public works director, wanted to thank the Parks and Rec staff for allowing them to switch locations last minute.

“My dad was able to attend the wedding, and even got dinner to go before the Silver Rider picked them up at 3:20 p.m. to return him to BCH,” Gary said.

The new goal is to have Roy home by Thanksgiving.

“Thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Boulder City Hospital’s skilled nursing facility fighting for him, and thanks to that small taste of freedom at the wedding, he is even more motivated to get home,” Gary said. “We can’t thank BCH nurses, doctors, physical therapists, and staff enough for everything they have done for him. A special thank you to Astrid Fletcher, Bryan Reed, Ebony Smith, Angel Reed, Kristin Gillman and many others.

“The kindness and genuine love they have shown him is beyond what anyone could expect from hospital staff. They also put up with his singing and sense of humor. They go above and beyond for him every day. It’s not often extended families get together, and to have my dad there meant the world to our entire family. Because of BCH staff, we have wedding photos with him in it that will last a lifetime.”

When reached in his hospital room, Roy said, “I was very glad that I was able to attend the wedding. My granddaughter was as well. I was worried about it because I was told that I wouldn’t be able to go.”

As for what the hospital staff did in order to make it possible, the retired longtime Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee said, “I don’t have anything to compare it to but I’ve never seen a group of more dedicated people. I appreciate everything they did.”