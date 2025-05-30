Honoring heroes

Class of 2025 Turn Their Tassels, Ready for Next Chapter

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In addition to those who volunteered, many could be seen walking the cemetery grounds, paying respect to loved ones.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review American Legion Post 31 placed flags at the graves of veterans at the Boulder City Cemetery.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to place flags at the gravesites of the thousands buried there.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to place flags at the gravesites of the thousands buried there.

American Legion Post 31 placed flags at the graves of veterans at the Boulder City Cemetery.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

In addition to those who volunteered, many could be seen walking the cemetery grounds, paying respect to loved ones.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to place flags at the gravesites of the thousands buried there.