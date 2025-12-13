Home for the holidays in Boulder City

Danny Koker, known best as the former host of the television show “Counting Cars,” was one of many who took the mic on stage prior to Santa’s Electric Night Parade. It was part of Sammy Steele’s Santa's Rockin' All-Star Band.

The 50th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar drew thousands as vendors filled the inside and outside of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gymnasiums.

Left: The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree Friday, brought out the smiles of many.

Right: Santa used a bit of his Christmas spirit to help light the Community Christmas Tree in Frank T. Crowe Park.

Santa brought with him some snow from the North Pole, to the delight of many in attendance at the tree lighting.

Above: The 50th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar drew thousands as vendors filled the inside and outside of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gymnasiums.

Two of the parade’s emcees, Mike Pacini and Jill Rowland-Lagan, take a selfie with the young ladies representing the Miss Nevada America Pageant during Saturday’s Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

Above: Saturday’s Christmas Toy Drive Car Show brought out many who donated toys, which benefits area kids by way of Emergency Aid Boulder City.

Right: Danny Koker, known best as the former host of the television show “Counting Cars,” was one of many who took the mic on stage prior to Santa’s Electric Night Parade. It was part of Sammy Steele’s Santa’s Rockin All-Star Band.

The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree Friday, brought out the smiles of many.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review