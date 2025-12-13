57°F
Home for the holidays in Boulder City

The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree Friday, brought out the smiles of many.
The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree Friday, brought out the smiles of many.
Santa used a bit of his Christmas spirit to help light the Community Christmas Tree in Frank T. ...
Santa used a bit of his Christmas spirit to help light the Community Christmas Tree in Frank T. Crowe Park.
Santa brought with him some snow from the North Pole, to the delight of many in attendance at t ...
Santa brought with him some snow from the North Pole, to the delight of many in attendance at the tree lighting.
The 50th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar drew thousands as vendors filled the inside and outside ...
The 50th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar drew thousands as vendors filled the inside and outside of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gymnasiums.
Two of the parade’s emcees, Mike Pacini and Jill Rowland-Lagan, take a selfie with the y ...
Two of the parade’s emcees, Mike Pacini and Jill Rowland-Lagan, take a selfie with the young ladies representing the Miss Nevada America Pageant during Saturday’s Santa’s Electric Night Parade.
Saturday’s Christmas Toy Drive Car Show brought out many who donated toys, which benefit ...
Saturday’s Christmas Toy Drive Car Show brought out many who donated toys, which benefits area kids by way of Emergency Aid Boulder City.
Danny Koker, known best as the former host of the television show “Counting Cars,” was one ...
Danny Koker, known best as the former host of the television show “Counting Cars,” was one of many who took the mic on stage prior to Santa’s Electric Night Parade. It was part of Sammy Steele’s Santa's Rockin' All-Star Band.
Council nixes Medo’s monster (truck) idea
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The newest addition to the state's railroad museum system is ...
Railroad museum set for spring completion
Irrigation project turns off… for now
Helping to promote enrollment at Boulder City public schools in the parade were principals, fro ...
Kicking off the season
There was a lot of talking around the issue and trying to be diplomatic. For a while. But, while the discussion centered around the appropriate use of land, in truth the discussion was likely over with the first mention of the term, “monster truck.”

Construction on the Nevada State Railroad Museum at the busiest intersection in town is progressing at a rapid pace and because of that, is set for a spring completion.

Readers whose attention span has not been destroyed by TikTok and general social media use may recall that when city council went on for more than an hour talking about where to allow off-leash dog “recreation” options, one of the sticking points was Wilbur Square

Leash law is in effect

After an almost four-year saga, the part of Boulder City code that allowed dog owners to have their dogs off-leash in public as long as they were under verbal control practically (though not officially) goes away as of Dec. 4.

Getting the old Bullock Field Navy Hangar onto the National Registry of Historic Places has been on the radar of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission for about a year and a half and earlier this month, the city council agreed.

Earlier this year, the city council voted to reverse a planning commission decision. It was not of note because no one in the ranks of city staff could remember such a reversal ever having happened in the time they worked for the city.

Many local residents remember in 2019 when the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance in Boulder City in the former Vons parking lot.

The name may have changed but the dedication and work that goes into it has not changed.

This time of year in Boulder City it often looks like a scene from a Christmas Hallmark movie, minus the big-city girl who falls in love with the small-town guy. And, minus the snow.