Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course

The word phenom is defined as a person who is outstandingly talented or admired, especially an up-and-comer.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Even though the high school season is over, Emmerson Hinds can often be found on the course. She has regularly competed in junior tournaments around the country when not competing for BCHS.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds displays her three individual state medals. She'll be looking to complete the rare four-peat this time next year. Hinds first picked up a golf club at age 4 and competed in her first junior tournament at age 7.

That’s probably the best way to describe BCHS golfer Emmerson Hinds. The junior recently won her third straight individual state title on the course and helped lead the Lady Eagles to its second consecutive team title.

While it’s still a year away until the state’s next championship, it is in the back of Hinds’ mind about the elusive four-peat, something accomplished just a handful of times in the state’s history in any division.

“Four-time champ is not something you hear a lot about in any sport,” Hinds said. “To be able to achieve that would be a very big deal for me and my family, who have been so supportive over the years. And to do it for Boulder City would be great.

“So, it is definitely on my mind. But I will continue to work the process and the results will come. There’s always going to be nerves and pressure but I just have to do what I have to do.”

According to BCHS Athletic Director Alex Moore, if Hinds can achieve the four-peat, she will be in rare company at the school. During his tenure as athletic director, only AJ Pouch (boys swimming), Alex Hubel (girls swimming) and Katie Palmer (track) have accomplished that feat on an indivual basis.

Hinds is home-schooled and attends Odyssey Charter School in Las Vegas. But home-schooled students are allowed to compete for the school in which they are zoned. That’s worked out well for BCHS.

“What makes Emmerson such a good golfer is her incredible work ethic and dedication to the game,” said BCHS girls golf coach Bobby Reese. “She has a deep knowledge of golf and knows how to manage every round with confidence and composure.”

Coming in as a freshman and not knowing any of her teammates was a bit nerve-wracking, she said. But that quickly changed.

“Thankfully, I was able to make relationships pretty fast with them,” she said. “Reese is a great coach and was always very inclusive. So, he made sure I knew what was going on, even though I didn’t attend the school. I never felt pressured to perform. I’m not the type to look at my own credentials. I just wanted to help the team and do the best I could.”

“Best” being the operative word. She won the state title that year, paving the way for future titles.

“I was very proud of myself,” Hinds said. “All the hard work paid off. I just leaned on my preparation and everything I had done to take me to the championship. I knew I had to stay within myself and take what the course gave me.”

Her sophomore year rolled around and with being defending state champ comes a bit of pressure to repeat. But Mother Nature didn’t make it easy on her. The state tournament was in Northern Nevada on a course she’d never played. Add to that cold, windy conditions with a little rain and snow added for good measure.

“You have to realize that it’s hard for everyone playing,” she said of the conditions that weekend. “I really wanted to prove to myself that I could win again.”

That she did. Not only did she win her second individual state title but the Lady Eagles won the team crown as well.

“I was proud of myself for winning a second time,” she said. “I proved to myself that I could continue playing at a high level.”

She entered this school year with two individual titles under her belt, not to mention being a member of the defending team champions. Despite that, she took the season and state tournament in stride.

“I honestly felt calmer since I had already won it twice,” she said of her third victory. “Like I said, I knew I needed to just continue to stay within myself and work my game plan.”

When most think of golf, they think of it as a strictly individual sport. But at the high school and college levels, there is also that team element. And while Hinds may be the top golfer in the state, her teammates stepped up their game the past two years to capture the team title.

“That’s been very, very fun,” she said of the team success. “It’s been nice to be surrounded by an incredible group of girls who work hard and have the same goal. They continue to show up every day to achieve that goal. Until high school, golf had been an individual sport for me. It’s been fun for me being part of a team.”

Hinds, whose father, Byron, is superintendent at Boulder Creek Golf Course, and mother, Amanda, a 2000 BCHS graduate, has decided to stay close to home to pursue her dream of playing college golf and possibly in the LPGA. She recently committed to play golf at UNLV.

“I love Las Vegas and have always loved it here and I can still be close to my family,” she said of her choice. “It was kind of a no-brainer. The coaches are incredible and I feel they can help get me to that next level.”