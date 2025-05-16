Grad Walk: A decade of memories

In just a decade it’s become a tradition every senior at Boulder City High School looks forward to, as do public school students who will one day do the same.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students weren’t the only ones waiting to greet the seniors. Dozens of parents and family members waited by the pool to get a glimpse of their graduate.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, who created the Grad Walk 10 years ago, leads this year’s seniors as they made their way past Garrett Junior High last Friday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Once back at BCHS, the seniors walked the halls to the cheers of fellow students and faculty.

Last Friday marked the 10th Grad Walk the high school has held. For those unfamiliar, soon-to-be-graduates don their caps and gowns and along with the BCHS marching band, make their way to Elton Garrett Junior High where they are greeted with signs and words of encouragement by that school’s students and staff. There, they walk along Adams Boulevard, receiving cheers and horn honks from passers-by. They then walk past both King and Mitchell elementary schools, where they again are greeted by the student bodies who line the street to give high-fives to the seniors.

The class then makes their way back to BCHS and there, walk the halls to the cheers of staff and underclassmen and end the walk at the flag pole for a final group photo.

Grad Walk was started by BCHS Principal Amy Wagner.

“This Friday marks the 10th anniversary of our Grad Walk tradition at Boulder City High School, and reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful,” she said. “What began a decade ago as a simple walk through the halls of BCHS after the senior breakfast has grown into a city-wide celebration. That first year was uniquely special—it was the final time seniors walked the halls of the original campus before construction began, and it was also my first year as principal. I wasn’t quite sure how it would all go, but the power of that simple walk—the emotion, the nostalgia, the pride—was unforgettable.”

That second year included the two elementary schools and the third year, Garrett.

“As seniors begin this walk, it’s a moment unlike the graduation ceremony itself,” Wagner said. “They’re truly seen and celebrated—not just by fellow students and staff from every school, but also by countless community members who stop, honk, wave, and smile. It’s a great feeling, one that’s filled with pride, emotion, and joy—a moment our seniors will never forget.”

She added, “For our seniors, the Grad Walk has become more than just a stroll—it’s a powerful, full-circle tradition. As they pass by the schools where their educational journey began, they’re reminded of how far they’ve come and how deeply connected they are to this community. It’s emotional, it’s fun, and it’s uniquely Boulder—a tradition that captures the heart of what it means to be a BCHS graduate.”

The city’s three other public-school principals shared their thoughts on the Grad Walk and its meaning to their student body and staff.

Garrett Principal Melanie Teemant:

“The BCHS Grad Walk is one of the most meaningful traditions we have in our Boulder City school community. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a full-circle type moment that connects the schools and reminds us of their K-12 journey. For our students, especially those with older siblings graduating, I think it is inspiring. They see what hard work and perseverance can lead to.

For our staff, they love seeing their former students and, in this case, family, neighbors, and friends. Many of them taught these graduates years ago, and seeing them walk is a reminder of why we do what we do every day.”

King Principal Jason Schrock:

“For our younger students, seeing the graduates in their caps and gowns walking through their former schools gives them a tangible goal to work toward and reminds them that success is within reach. For those who are siblings of the graduates, it’s especially meaningful. They see someone they love and admire being celebrated, and that motivates them in a unique way.

For our staff, the walk is deeply emotional. Many of our teachers have known these students since they were in third grade. They’ve watched them grow and seeing them cross the finish line is a reminder of why we do this work.”

Ultimately, the Graduation Walk connects our schools and our town in a shared celebration of achievement. It’s a community cheering for its own, and that’s a powerful thing.”

Mitchell Principal Tracy Echeverria:

“For the students of Mitchell, the BCHS Grad Walk creates that first connection they will keep growing, moving through the grades, becoming a part of the community, and graduating. They are so excited to cheer the graduates and admire the pageantry of the procession. I’d like to think that in 12 years when they make that same walk, they will remember when they first stood on the sidewalk as a kindergartner.”