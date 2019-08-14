Goya’s innovation recognized

Clark County Clerk and Boulder City resident Lynn Goya has been recognized nationally for improving the process of licensing marriage officiants.

The International Association of Government Officials recently named Clark County Clerk and Boulder City resident Lynn Goya its 2019 Innovator for her work in improving the process to become a licensed marriage officiant.

The International Association of Government Officials recently named Goya its 2019 Innovator for starting a new training program that is quick to complete and requires less paperwork for her staff to process.

“I obviously think I have the best staff in the county. … I’m happy we were recognized for our hard work in the last few years, ” she said.

Previously, prospective officiants were required to be notaries or have proof from a religious organization that they could perform marriages. Goya dropped the religious requirement, and now they just need to take the course, which is offered monthly and takes between an hour or two to complete.

“The new program has been received with surprising enthusiasm,” Goya said. “Even some existing officiants who are not required to take the course have gone through the training and found it helpful.”

Also, with the removal of need for her staff to process the religious documentation, the amount of time to process applications has decreased, saving approximately 1,000 hours of work annually.

The clerk’s office handles several tasks, including passport renewal and marriage licenses.

Goya said she has been working to streamline those services since she was elected clerk in 2014.

“I’m always looking for ways to improve … and to save taxpayer dollars,” she said.

With completing the training, prospective marriage officiants must live in Clark County, submit an application to the clerk’s office and pass a background check.

For more information, go to clarkcountynv.gov/clerk/services/Pages/how-to-perform-a-marriage.aspx.

The International Association of Government Officials is an organization for local officials that works to foster excellence in public service through education, innovation and networking. Its mission is to equip clerks, election officials, recorders and treasurers with professional training and leadership development.

Goya also serves as its division director of the clerk’s division.

