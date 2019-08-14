92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Goya’s innovation recognized

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
August 14, 2019 - 3:45 pm
 

Clark County Clerk and Boulder City resident Lynn Goya has been recognized nationally for improving the process of licensing marriage officiants.

The International Association of Government Officials recently named Goya its 2019 Innovator for starting a new training program that is quick to complete and requires less paperwork for her staff to process.

“I obviously think I have the best staff in the county. … I’m happy we were recognized for our hard work in the last few years, ” she said.

Previously, prospective officiants were required to be notaries or have proof from a religious organization that they could perform marriages. Goya dropped the religious requirement, and now they just need to take the course, which is offered monthly and takes between an hour or two to complete.

“The new program has been received with surprising enthusiasm,” Goya said. “Even some existing officiants who are not required to take the course have gone through the training and found it helpful.”

Also, with the removal of need for her staff to process the religious documentation, the amount of time to process applications has decreased, saving approximately 1,000 hours of work annually.

The clerk’s office handles several tasks, including passport renewal and marriage licenses.

Goya said she has been working to streamline those services since she was elected clerk in 2014.

“I’m always looking for ways to improve … and to save taxpayer dollars,” she said.

With completing the training, prospective marriage officiants must live in Clark County, submit an application to the clerk’s office and pass a background check.

For more information, go to clarkcountynv.gov/clerk/services/Pages/how-to-perform-a-marriage.aspx.

The International Association of Government Officials is an organization for local officials that works to foster excellence in public service through education, innovation and networking. Its mission is to equip clerks, election officials, recorders and treasurers with professional training and leadership development.

Goya also serves as its division director of the clerk’s division.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to a presentation at ...
Pool committee to form
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

As City Council members considered the formation of a committee to study construction of a new pool or repairing the existing facility, a former councilman encouraged them to discuss business in public “with the lights on.”

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus, left, presents Cary Fisher o ...
City to boost financial transparency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City staff will implement a new software program to allow more transparency for the public with city finances.

News Briefs, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Trial date set for man in fatal crash

 
Locals relish chance to learn more about Castro
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The opportunity to hear firsthand about potential national policies is drawing locals’ attention as the fourth of 20 Democratic presidential candidates visited town last week.

(Boulder City) City crossing guards attended a training session Tuesday, Aug. 6, to get ready f ...
School starts Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Monday, Aug. 12, is the first day of the 2019-2020 school year for the public schools in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Milo's Restaurant & Cellar is part of Boulder City Be ...
Retailers join inaugural restaurant week
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week is underway, and it now includes a chance for people to enjoy more than food.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, is facing felony second-degree murder and reckless driving charges follo ...
Man pleads not guilty to murder charge
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The driver involved in March’s fatal crash in Boulder City pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and reckless driving.

Tina Ransom
New laws affect towing, cellphone use
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

This week, I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest, including those affecting towing in residential areas and the use of cellphones.