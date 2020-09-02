Goya resigns from Historic Preservation Committee

Longtime Historic Preservation Committee member Alan Goya has resigned from his position, citing the lack of City Council support as a reason for the decision.

Longtime Historic Preservation Committee member Alan Goya has resigned from his position, citing the lack of City Council support as a reason for the decision.

“You get to a point in your life where some things are worth it and some are not,” he said. “Last year at this time I was in the ICU (intensive care unit). I see things as a gift now. … Time is a gift.”

Goya’s resignation came two weeks after the Aug. 11 council meeting when the members denied a request by the committee to give out two historic preservation awards this year instead of just one. The five-member committee unanimously approved sending the request to council.

In a 4-1 vote, council denied the request despite three members initially expressing support for it. Mayor Kiernan McManus said during the discussion he thought Goya “continually misses the point about what these awards are about” and that the committee’s request was “debasing the whole purpose of the award.”

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges voted in support of the committee’s request.

“Do I really want to put this effort in as a volunteer without the confidence of the mayor and City Council except for Claudia Bridges? There is no point for me,” said Goya. “I appreciate her speaking her mind and not being intimidated.”

Goya said Councilman James Howard Adams did reach out to him after that meeting and apologized.

“I appreciated it,” Goya said.

Goya was on the Historic Preservation Committee for five years and said he is proud of opening up historic buildings like the Los Angeles Water and Power’s lodge and the historic water filtration plant to the public.

He said he is also proud of what has been done with the old Browder building on Nevada Way and how historic preservation money from the city was a part of it.

“The Browder building is coming back to life,” he said.

It is currently being renovated and turned into DAM Roast House &Browder Bookstore by three friends who have deep ties to Boulder City.

“The next generation is bringing it back, and they received historic preservation grant money for it,” Goya said.

Goya said he is also very proud of the completed update to the 1983 Janus Associates Inc.’s survey of the properties in the city’s historic district.

“I accomplished what I wanted to do,” he said.

Goya said the survey is a great gift to the city.

“We know what our important assets are. … Let’s concentrate on the contributing properties … and how we preserve what we have,” he said.

Goya said he will miss working with the staff and they work hard and provide a wealth of resources for the committee.

“I could ask a question and the information would just come to me,” he said.

Community Development Director Michael Mays, who works closely with the Historic Preservation Committee, said he would miss Goya’s enthusiasm and knowledge of Boulder City.

“He always said ‘let’s tell the story’ to help educate citizens on the community’s history,” Mays said.

Despite no longer being part of the committee, Goya said he still plans to work on preserving the city’s history and sharing its story.

“I think I’ll be active in showing a point of view. … I plan to still talk about history,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in the stories in the buildings. … I can focus on that now.”

Goya’s time in the ICU was due to complications from a heart valve replacement. He has since recovered.

“I’m good,” he said. “I’m healthy. I can walk five, six miles a day. I have lots of energy.”

