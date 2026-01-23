Girls blank Silverado on the gridiron

Boulder City High School flag football picked up their first league win of the season on Jan. 14, routing Silverado 30-0.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A key defender for the Eagles, Hannah Stark makes a sack against Southeast Career Technical Academy on Jan. 9.

“My message to the girls that evening was, ‘Oh what a feeling,’” head coach Sandy Cameron said.

“It felt good to finally get that first league win in a shutout. The girls have been working hard all week, staying positive and trusting the process. To see it all come together against a solid team like Silverado was very rewarding. You could feel confidence grow as the game went on and that’s a big step for us moving forward.”

Picking up their fourth shutout victory of the season, the Eagles defense was soaring on the field, highlighted by seven tackles and a sack from Hannah Stark and seven tackles from Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

Making a key take-away, Shasta Ryan-Willett generated an interception, her sixth so far this season.

Dynamic on offense for the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh rushed for a game-high 142 yards on 12 attempts, while throwing for a three-yard touchdown pass.

“Sancha had an outstanding day,” Cameron said. “She ran the ball with confidence and toughness, made great reads and finished playing strong. Several of her running plays set up touchdowns for Shasta and Tessa as well as her passing touchdown to Payton. Defensively, she was just as impactful, aggressive, disciplined and always around the ball. That kind of effort on both sides of the ball sets the tone for the team.”

Quarterback Tessa Hess also threw a touchdown pass, connecting on six of 16 on the night for 90 yards.

Through the air, Ryan-Willett (three catches, 37 yards) and Payton Rogers (one catch, four yards) each caught touchdown passes.

Ryan-Willett also rushed for 20 yards and a score on five attempts.

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will host Chaparral on Friday, followed by a road game at Cadence on Wednesday.