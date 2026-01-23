36°F
News

Girls blank Silverado on the gridiron

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A key defender for the Eagles, Hannah Stark makes a sack ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A key defender for the Eagles, Hannah Stark makes a sack against Southeast Career Technical Academy on Jan. 9. 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Laetyn Lawrence has been home for more than a month following her ...
BC shows its love for Laetyn
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from long distance, Eagles guard Kason Turner ...
Boys move up to third in standings
Lawsuit claims ban on ‘useless grass’ has killed 100K trees in Southern Nevada
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to his State of the City address, Mayor Joe Hardy walked ar ...
Big turnout for Hardy’s fourth address
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 22, 2026 - 4:51 pm
 

Boulder City High School flag football picked up their first league win of the season on Jan. 14, routing Silverado 30-0.

“My message to the girls that evening was, ‘Oh what a feeling,’” head coach Sandy Cameron said.

“It felt good to finally get that first league win in a shutout. The girls have been working hard all week, staying positive and trusting the process. To see it all come together against a solid team like Silverado was very rewarding. You could feel confidence grow as the game went on and that’s a big step for us moving forward.”

Picking up their fourth shutout victory of the season, the Eagles defense was soaring on the field, highlighted by seven tackles and a sack from Hannah Stark and seven tackles from Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

Making a key take-away, Shasta Ryan-Willett generated an interception, her sixth so far this season.

Dynamic on offense for the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh rushed for a game-high 142 yards on 12 attempts, while throwing for a three-yard touchdown pass.

“Sancha had an outstanding day,” Cameron said. “She ran the ball with confidence and toughness, made great reads and finished playing strong. Several of her running plays set up touchdowns for Shasta and Tessa as well as her passing touchdown to Payton. Defensively, she was just as impactful, aggressive, disciplined and always around the ball. That kind of effort on both sides of the ball sets the tone for the team.”

Quarterback Tessa Hess also threw a touchdown pass, connecting on six of 16 on the night for 90 yards.

Through the air, Ryan-Willett (three catches, 37 yards) and Payton Rogers (one catch, four yards) each caught touchdown passes.

Ryan-Willett also rushed for 20 yards and a score on five attempts.

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will host Chaparral on Friday, followed by a road game at Cadence on Wednesday.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

12-year-old had brain tumor removed

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball climbed to third place in the 3A Southern standings.

A rainbow of pizza, shakes and French fries
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, this column from January 2024 is being re-run.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A new public pool carries the biggest price tag of the proposed c ...
Council looks ahead at five-year improvement projects
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

One of the parts of any city’s annual budget that is of the utmost interest to many of its residents are capital projects. That’s because these projects are things that their citizens can see, use, and appreciate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City forward Makenzie Martorano looks to push the ...
Lady Eagles fall below .500 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dropping three games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to 8-9 on the season.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School announced last week that Chris Render wa ...
BCHS names new head football coach
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will have a new head coach leading the Eagles onto the field in the fall. While he’s new to the position, he’s not new to the team.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The preliminary hearing for Boulder City resident Terry Sylvanie ...
New preliminary hearing scheduled for Sylvanie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday in the case of a Boulder City man accused of downloading child sexual abuse images.