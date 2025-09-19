Garrett Jr. High jumps to a 5-star school

The Nevada Department of Education released its annual report card Monday and there was plenty of good news for Boulder City public schools, especially Garrett Junior High.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High science teacher Michelle Kazel talks with her class last week. Science is one of the areas Garrett improved upon this past school year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King teacher Robert Wojciechowski, who is retiring at the end of the school year, had the school's highest scores in the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium testing last year, which assisted in King increasing to a 4-star school.

The state released star ratings under the Nevada School Performance Framework (NSPF) for the 2024-25 school year. The number of five- and four-star schools increased compared with the previous year.

“It’s encouraging news that more of our state’s public schools are earning higher star ratings,” said Dr. Steve Canavero, interim superintendent of Public Instruction, in a press release released Monday. “This reflects the hard work and dedication of our educators, administrators, staff, students, and families. I am also grateful for the historic state investment in public education and initiatives such as early literacy that aim to ensure that our students and educators have the resources they need to succeed.”

In that same release, it explains that the NSPF star rating system determines a school’s performance based on multiple measures, including the English Language Arts and mathematics Smarter Balanced assessments, science assessments, chronic absenteeism, graduation rate, and school designations.

Schools earn points for their performance in each measure. Results are added together for a total index score, ranging from one to 100. The index score corresponds to a star rating from one to five.

Garrett Junior High jumped from a 3-star school to a 5-star, one of 146 statewide. Five-star is the highest rating given to any school.

“That’s a huge jump,” Garrett Principal Melanie Teemant said. “In one year, the quality of instruction and the approach teachers are taking, and meeting proficiency, means they’re all working hard. It’s about academic achievement and student growth (improvement in scores). So, it’s really about last year versus this year and if you were able to show measurable growth within that time frame.”

After the COVID pandemic, Garrett dipped to a 3-star school. But since then, Teemant said staff and students have been working hard to improve that rating.

“Our science scores were the top in the district for all middle schools, and the level of growth was significant,” she said. “There are other items that factor in as well, like attendance and growth, but our school was able to go from a 3-star to a 5-star, and I am so proud of the work these teachers and students have done.”

Also seeing a jump was Martha P. King Elementary, which went from a 3-star school to a 4-star.

“I am thrilled with our return to four stars,” said King Principal Jason Schrock. “The 2024–25 school year was our strongest year for achievement and growth in the past five years, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work my staff is doing to support our students. Last year, our staff was very disappointed to return to 3-star status, so this recognition means a great deal. It is our goal to maintain this exemplary designation for years to come.”

Schrock went on to say, “I hope my staff knows how proud I am of their accomplishments and how grateful I am to work with such an incredible group of people. Being named one of the exemplary schools in Nevada is something our entire community can take pride in and celebrate together.”

The press release states that improved star ratings for a school is a reflection of individual student learning in the classroom and an important measure used in star ratings are assessments.

For the third consecutive year, all grade levels demonstrated improvement in mathematics proficiency on the Smarter Balanced Assessment. Additionally, in the last school year, all grade levels showed improvement in English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency and all student groups made gains in both mathematics and ELA.

Boulder City High School maintained its 4-star rating.

“It is great to be a part of the Boulder City community where all schools are a 4 or 5-star school,” BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said.

Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary was one of more than 50 schools, or nearly 10% statewide, that were listed as “not-rated.” The state defines that rating as being, “for schools that lacked data in one or more measures required for receiving a star rating or did not have the minimum required number of students (10 or more) in a required measure.”

Mitchell Principal Tracy Echeverria explained the reasoning for her school’s rating. Students don’t take the Smarter Balanced Assessments and Criterion-Referenced Test until third grade, which is a component of the state’s star rating. And being that Mitchell is K-2, this is why it is not rated on that system.

“I am thrilled for the rest of the schools in Boulder City who have done so well,” Echeverria said. “Many of their students began their educational journey at Mitchell, where they began building their reading, writing, math, learning, and leadership skills.”

According to statewide statistics, 146 schools, or 17%, achieved a 5-star rating, 13.5% are 4-star, 18.2 are listed as 3-star, 25.3% are 2-star and 16.3% are 1-star schools. The Clark County School District saw its number of five-star schools increase by 20.

“We always have more work to do but the widespread gains in achievement seen this year are rare and a clear indicator of progress,” said Canavero.