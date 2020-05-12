87°F
News

Free COVID-19 tests offered to BC residents

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 11, 2020 - 5:09 pm
 

Boulder City residents can get tested at no cost for the novel coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and 19, during a special drive-through clinic in the parking lot at Bravo Field, 891 Avenue B.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center staff received 400 nasal swab test kits for the community. Boulder City paramedics and nurses from Boulder City Hospital will perform the tests.

The testing is being done in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District and the hospital. Results should be available within a week.

“These nasal tests determine if someone currently has the virus; they are not antibody tests,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray, who heads the city’s Emergency Operations Center. “Testing data will be used by the state to determine next steps in the reopening framework. We appreciate the patience and interest our residents have shown in maintaining the health of our community.”

Gray said they expect to perform 200 tests each day.

Tests will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. by appointment only. No doctor’s orders are necessary, but the health district is requiring that each person provide their name, address and contact information.

To make an appointment, call 702-293-9256 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, May 12-14.

“We have heard from the community that they would like local testing, as most clinics have been in Las Vegas so far,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Many of our residents are older and have limited transportation options. I appreciate that we are able to get more residents tested.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

