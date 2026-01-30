Flag football evens record with wins

Winning a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 6-6 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh picks up a first down against Chaparral on Jan. 23.

Defeating league opponent Chaparral 8-6, in a defensive battle on Jan. 23, the Eagles rode their momentum in a 46-0 rout against Civica.

Playing the role of hero against Chaparral, Sancha Jenas-Keogh threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Evelyn Biancolin, while rushing for a game-high 126 yards on 18 carries.

A do-it-all playmaker, Jenas-Keogh also caught four passes for 24 yards, while making eight tackles.

Keeping the chains moving, quarterback Tessa Hess completed 6 of 13 passing for 51 yards, while rushing for 15 yards on three carries.

Continuing to wreak havoc on defense, Hannah Stark and Payton Rogers each generated nine tackles.

Displaying their offensive firepower against Civica, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 75 yards.

An all-around threat offensively, Jenas-Keogh completed 7 of 9 passing for 52 yards.

Moving the ball through the air with ease, Hess completed 14 of 16 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Rhiley Beck completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Shining offensively, Shasta Ryan-Willett caught five passes for 79 yards and a score, while rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Stark rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Stark made five tackles with three sacks, while Rogers and Nevaeh Eddins each picked off a pass.

Looking to ride their winning streak, the Eagles will host Del Sol on Friday, followed by a road game at Coral Academy on Tuesday.

