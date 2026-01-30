59°F
Flag football evens record with wins

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running bac ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running back Sancha Jenas-Keogh picks up a first down against Chaparral on Jan. 23.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 29, 2026 - 5:19 pm
 

Winning a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 6-6 on the season.

Defeating league opponent Chaparral 8-6, in a defensive battle on Jan. 23, the Eagles rode their momentum in a 46-0 rout against Civica.

Playing the role of hero against Chaparral, Sancha Jenas-Keogh threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Evelyn Biancolin, while rushing for a game-high 126 yards on 18 carries.

A do-it-all playmaker, Jenas-Keogh also caught four passes for 24 yards, while making eight tackles.

Keeping the chains moving, quarterback Tessa Hess completed 6 of 13 passing for 51 yards, while rushing for 15 yards on three carries.

Continuing to wreak havoc on defense, Hannah Stark and Payton Rogers each generated nine tackles.

Displaying their offensive firepower against Civica, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 75 yards.

An all-around threat offensively, Jenas-Keogh completed 7 of 9 passing for 52 yards.

Moving the ball through the air with ease, Hess completed 14 of 16 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Rhiley Beck completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Shining offensively, Shasta Ryan-Willett caught five passes for 79 yards and a score, while rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Stark rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Stark made five tackles with three sacks, while Rogers and Nevaeh Eddins each picked off a pass.

Looking to ride their winning streak, the Eagles will host Del Sol on Friday, followed by a road game at Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Bowling and wrestling results were not reported by press time.

Ron Eland/Review file photo Frank "Bubba" Mariani, seen here when he started as the n ...
Former BCHS football coach arrested
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Former Boulder City High School head football coach Frank “Bubba” Mariani was arrested by Boulder City police on an array of felony counts alleging lewd behavior.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles forward Amaya Findlay connects on a three-pointer ...
Lady Eagles move up in standings
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

bcr default image
Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Every family likely celebrates love in a different manner during the holiday season, don’t they? Isn’t it likely that in this 250th year of our nation’s independence from Great Britain, America would celebrate love in a unique manner?

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from downtown, Eagles guard Tyler Bradshaw nai ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

bcr default image
Downtown vitality is everyone’s business
By Jill Lagan, CEO BC Chamber of Commerce and Adventure Center

Boulder City has always been a place that knows who it is.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of vo ...
Community effort

Despite cold temperatures and light rains, dozens of volunteers, including youth from the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and JROTC, helped remove thousands of wreaths that had been placed last month at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.

Dam Short Film Festival celebrates 22nd year
Special to the Boulder City Review

Movie lovers can enjoy Nevada’s largest film festival as the 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to screen more than 150 short films over a six-day period, Feb. 11-16 in the Elaine K. Smith Building.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Projected lake levels appear to be pretty dismal based upon figur ...
Lake Mead’s projected record low gets even lower
By Alan Halaly / RJ

Here’s when forecasters expect the bathtub ring, marking where the high water mark once reached, to be at its worst in recorded history.