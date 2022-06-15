ELECTION UPDATE: Hardy leads mayor’s race

The first results of today’s primary released by the Clark County Election Department show Sen. Joe Hardy leading the race for mayor of Boulder City.

With 10 percent of the vote centers reporting, Hardy received 1,749 votes, or 63.05 percent of the votes. Incumbent Mayor Kiernan McManus received 875 votes, or 31.54 percent.

Tanya Vece, who withdrew from the race May 22, received 150 votes, or 5.41 percent.

In the race for two City Council seats, Steve Walton and Cokie Booth are in the lead 1,580 and 1.254 votes, or 32.49 and 25.79 percent, respectively. Incumbent James Howard Adams is in third place with 877 votes or 18.03 percent of the votes, followed by Rose Marie Hess with 692 votes, or 14.23 percent of the votes. Valerie McNay is in fifth place with 460 votes, or 9.46 percent of the votes.

A candidate will be considered elected if they receive votes equal to a majority of those casting ballots in the election.

See Thursday’s Boulder City Review for the full story.

