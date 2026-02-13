Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Julian Vargas, Bo Bradshaw, Carson Senger, Otis Ruth, Coen Burrows and Erick Garza all qualified for the 3A state meet.

In the 150-pound final, Burrows defeated Pahrump Valley’s Jayden Crisler in a dominant 16-1 decision, while Ruth pinned Moapa Valley’s Tred Cameron.

“It feels good being the regional champ, but it’s not the end goal,” Ruth said. “I’m excited to compete this weekend at state.”

Joining the pair of champions at state will be 285-pound wrestler Carson Senger (fourth place), 165-pounder Julian Vargas (third place), 157-pounder Nathaniel Lewis (third place), 138-pounder Jackson Buettner (fourth place), 132-pounder Erick Garza (fourth place) and 113-pounder Boden Bradshaw (third place).

Traveling to the Winnemucca Events Center for the state meet on Feb. 13-14, the pressure will be on the Eagles to go up against Northern Nevada’s best. Just how they like it.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Burrows said. “I’m excited about this weekend.”

Flag football

Missing out on the postseason in their first year in the 4A classification, Boulder City High School flag football ended their season with a pair of losses.

On the road for both games, the Eagles fell to Coral Academy 12-7 on Feb. 3 and Green Valley 25-6 on Feb. 5, to finish the regular season with a 7-9 record. Trying to keep the Eagles afloat offensively against Coral, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 84 yards on seven carries, while catching three passes for 50 yards.

On the ground, Hannah Stark rushed for 36 yards and a score on four carries, while quarterback Rhiley Beck completed five of 17 passing for 85 yards.

Defensively, Jenas-Keogh made 17 tackles with two sacks, while Beck made an interception. Against Green Valley, Beck returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Eagles their lone score.

In her final game with the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries.

Bowling

In a stunning upset defeat, top-seeded Boulder City High School girls bowling fell in the opening round of the postseason to No. 4 seed Durango 1,748-1,455 on Feb. 9.

“Durango bowled 350 pins above their match average,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “We bowled 20 pins under ours.”

Unable to keep their regular season momentum alive, Gillian Samonte led all Eagle bowlers with a score of 434.

Bowling below their usual averages, Lillian Bardol scored a 397, while Mary June bowled a 313.

Mariah Torgesen bowled a 311.

Bowling in the individual 3A state bracket, Gillian Samonte fell to Legacy’s Kellee Carpenter 305-277 in the opening round.