49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Julian Vargas, Bo Bradshaw, Carson Senger, Otis Ruth, Coen Burrows and Erick Garza all qualified for the 3A state meet.
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Julian Vargas, Bo Bradshaw, Carson Senger, Otis Ruth, Coen Burrows and Erick Garza all qualified for the 3A state meet.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall s ...
Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
Ron Eland/ Boulder City file photo This year, the Boulder City Council with have two open seats ...
Hardy, Walton to seek reelection; filing begins March 2
bcr default image
Woodbury honors Heart of the Community recipients
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 12, 2026 - 6:10 pm
 

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.

In the 150-pound final, Burrows defeated Pahrump Valley’s Jayden Crisler in a dominant 16-1 decision, while Ruth pinned Moapa Valley’s Tred Cameron.

“It feels good being the regional champ, but it’s not the end goal,” Ruth said. “I’m excited to compete this weekend at state.”

Joining the pair of champions at state will be 285-pound wrestler Carson Senger (fourth place), 165-pounder Julian Vargas (third place), 157-pounder Nathaniel Lewis (third place), 138-pounder Jackson Buettner (fourth place), 132-pounder Erick Garza (fourth place) and 113-pounder Boden Bradshaw (third place).

Traveling to the Winnemucca Events Center for the state meet on Feb. 13-14, the pressure will be on the Eagles to go up against Northern Nevada’s best. Just how they like it.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Burrows said. “I’m excited about this weekend.”

Flag football

Missing out on the postseason in their first year in the 4A classification, Boulder City High School flag football ended their season with a pair of losses.

On the road for both games, the Eagles fell to Coral Academy 12-7 on Feb. 3 and Green Valley 25-6 on Feb. 5, to finish the regular season with a 7-9 record. Trying to keep the Eagles afloat offensively against Coral, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 84 yards on seven carries, while catching three passes for 50 yards.

On the ground, Hannah Stark rushed for 36 yards and a score on four carries, while quarterback Rhiley Beck completed five of 17 passing for 85 yards.

Defensively, Jenas-Keogh made 17 tackles with two sacks, while Beck made an interception. Against Green Valley, Beck returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Eagles their lone score.

In her final game with the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries.

Bowling

In a stunning upset defeat, top-seeded Boulder City High School girls bowling fell in the opening round of the postseason to No. 4 seed Durango 1,748-1,455 on Feb. 9.

“Durango bowled 350 pins above their match average,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “We bowled 20 pins under ours.”

Unable to keep their regular season momentum alive, Gillian Samonte led all Eagle bowlers with a score of 434.

Bowling below their usual averages, Lillian Bardol scored a 397, while Mary June bowled a 313.

Mariah Torgesen bowled a 311.

Bowling in the individual 3A state bracket, Gillian Samonte fell to Legacy’s Kellee Carpenter 305-277 in the opening round.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall s ...
Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Ron Eland/ Boulder City file photo This year, the Boulder City Council with have two open seats ...
Hardy, Walton to seek reelection; filing begins March 2
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Even though the closing date to run for Boulder City Council and mayor is still more than a month away, there will be familiar faces in the race.

bcr default image
Woodbury honors Heart of the Community recipients
By Rod Woodbury

Last Saturday, some of our community’s most caring individuals were honored at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s 14th annual Heart of the Community Gala, an event that raises essential funds to keep our non-profit Boulder City Hospital healthy and sustainable.

obert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the Basic ...
Lady Eagles drop a pair on the court
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently sitting in fourth place in the 3A standings, Boulder City High School girls basketball dropped a pair of games this past week to Coral Academy and rival Virgin Valley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Levi Randall puts a layup off the gla ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star quarterback Tessa Hess drops back to pass aga ...
Defense leads way on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-7 on the season after splitting a pair of games this past week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city will be considering options for the long-standing water ...
Commission looks at filtration plant’s future
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been around for 95 years and to ensure it does not fall into disrepair, the city is deciding what to do with it.