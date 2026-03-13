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Eagles start season in style on the diamond

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A Foothill on March 5 in a 6-5 victory. Crine led all pitchers with eight strikeouts.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 12, 2026 - 5:03 pm
 

Boulder City High School baseball picked up their first victory of the season on March 5, upsetting 5A Foothill, 6-5.

Off to a hot start in their season home opener, the Eagles jumped out to an early 4-1 lead off of a three-run home run from Colton Lewis.

Perfect on the day, Lewis batted 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs batted in.

Driving in a run each for the Eagles was Spencer Aten, who finished 3 for 3 at the plate and Cael Starley, who finished 2 for 3 with a double.

Gavin Robinson finished 1 for 3 with a triple.

On the mound, Ethan Wagstaff picked up the victory, throwing two innings, striking out a pair of batters.

Starting the game on fire, Tate Crine fanned eight batters over five innings, before being relieved.

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will play 4A Spring Valley on Friday to start their spring break tournament.

Golf

Starting the season off strong, Boulder City High School boys golf placed third out of four teams at Mountain Falls on March 5.

Finishing with a team score of 368, the Eagles didn’t linger too far behind Virgin Valley (351) and Pahrump Valley (364).

“We saw some real positives in our new team with great swings and a lot of potential in difficult conditions,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “We’re looking forward to the season and know that their hard work and drive to succeed will earn them top finishes.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Chase Herbolsheimer finished tied for third with a score of 83, while Brayden Alvarade ended tied for fifth with a score of 87.

Looking to remain competitive in the 3A with a new supporting cast, the Eagles will next play on April 1 at Casa Blanca.

Softball

Starting the season off 0-5, Boulder City School softball fell to 4A Foothill 8-0 on March 5.

Looking to string together some victories, the Eagles will head to St. George, Utah this weekend for a spring break tournament.

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