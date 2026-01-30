59°F
Eagles split a pair of games this week

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from downtown, Eagles guard Tyler Bradshaw nai ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Connecting from downtown, Eagles guard Tyler Bradshaw nails a three-pointer against rival Moapa Valley on Jan. 23. 
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 29, 2026 - 5:11 pm
 

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

Battling back from a tough defeat to The Meadows on Jan. 21, the Eagles gained momentum by defeating rival Moapa Valley handily on Jan. 23.

Defeating the Pirates 63-41, Tyler Bradshaw got things going offensively for the Eagles, with a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and six total for the game.

Scoring a game-high 25 points, Bradshaw also dished out two assists and had two steals for the Eagles.

“We got things going early offensively against Moapa,” head coach John Balistere said. “Tyler got hot early and gave us some momentum. It was a really good win for us.”

Adding to the Eagles’ offensive attack, Kason Turner put in 11 points and four offensive rebounds, while Levi Randall added 10 points and six offensive rebounds.

In total, the Eagles grabbed 14 offensive boards, creating second-chance scoring opportunities.

“Rebounding the ball, especially offensively, is really key for us,” Balistere said. “We’re 12-3 on the season when we out-rebound the other team. We need this level of effort in every game.”

Having trouble with undefeated league leader The Meadows on Jan. 21, the Eagles fell behind early in a 59-30 rout at home.

“The Meadows are a really good team,” Balistere. “Besides Fernley from up north, it’s really going to take a team’s best effort to beat them.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Randall generated eight points with three rebounds, while Bradshaw added seven points.

Looking to stay near the top of the standings, the Eagles will have a tough road matchup with rival Virgin Valley on Friday, followed by a home game against Green Valley Christian on Wednesday.

