News

Eagles dominate competition in pool

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 5, 2026 - 7:29 pm
 

On the hunt for their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming didn’t disappoint in their season opener at Heritage on Feb. 28, defeating Coral Academy 640-333.

Leading the way for the boys, Canyon Lenon placed first in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, while Ayden Villa placed first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Cruz Stevens placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Adding depth to the Eagles core, Thomas Cosgrove placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, while Drew Huysenstruyt took third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Erick Garza finished third in the 100-yard backstroke, while Liam Pent finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

For the girls in a 549-439 victory over Coral Academy, Savannah Fecteau placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.

Kennedy Steckelberg placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke, while Chelsi Larson placed second in the 50-yard freestyle.

Quinn Gibson placed third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Audrey Humphrey placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

With expectations high for the Eagles this season, coach Sara Carroll expects the boys to compete for their fourth consecutive state title, while the girls are expected to fall in the second through fourth range at state.

Their next meet will be at Heritage Pool on Saturday against Liberty.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star D ...
Eagles look for another state title on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With their eyes on recapturing the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball challenged themselves early with some stiff competition in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the a Liberty Newcomer meet on Feb. 26, multiple new faces for Boulder City High School track and field got the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Henry V" will hit the gazebo ...
Shakespeare returns to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Lovers of William Shakespeare need to mark March 13 on their calendars.

bcr default image
Council incumbents plan to seek re-election
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Monday was the first opportunity for residents to file as candidates in this year’s Boulder City Council election.

Photo courtesy BCHS Preston Van Beveren signs his letter of intent to play volleyball at Arizon ...
Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Last Thursday, Boulder City police responded to an incident ...
N.Y. man drives through power plant fence
Special to Boulder City Review

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Velley News Boulder City's Kyra Stevens blocks Fallo ...
Lady Eagles lose to state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball may have fallen to eventual state champion Churchill County in the state tournament, 56-17, on Feb. 20, but coach Brian Bradshaw’s Eagles took more away from the experience than just a loss.