Eagles dominate competition in pool

On the hunt for their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming didn’t disappoint in their season opener at Heritage on Feb. 28, defeating Coral Academy 640-333.

Leading the way for the boys, Canyon Lenon placed first in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, while Ayden Villa placed first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Cruz Stevens placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Adding depth to the Eagles core, Thomas Cosgrove placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, while Drew Huysenstruyt took third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Erick Garza finished third in the 100-yard backstroke, while Liam Pent finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

For the girls in a 549-439 victory over Coral Academy, Savannah Fecteau placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.

Kennedy Steckelberg placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke, while Chelsi Larson placed second in the 50-yard freestyle.

Quinn Gibson placed third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Audrey Humphrey placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

With expectations high for the Eagles this season, coach Sara Carroll expects the boys to compete for their fourth consecutive state title, while the girls are expected to fall in the second through fourth range at state.

Their next meet will be at Heritage Pool on Saturday against Liberty.