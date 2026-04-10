Eagles continue to win on the diamond

Boulder City High School baseball has started league play off hot, sweeping a series with The Meadows this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City third baseman Will Teeples throws the runner out at first against The Meadows on March 31, in an 11-2 victory.

Boulder City High School baseball has started league play off hot, sweeping a series with The Meadows this past week.

Taking both games decidingly, the Eagles routed the Mustangs 11-2 on March 31 and 8-2 on April 2.

Explosive on offense, the Eagles have scored 49 runs in their last five wins.

“Scoring 49 runs in our last five wins shows how strong this lineup can be,” Will Teeples said. “This team is at its best when we work together and play as a team.”

Collecting 11 hits against the Mustangs in game one of the series, Spencer Aten batted 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, while Gavin Robinson batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Teeples batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Colton Lewis batted 3 for 4 with an RBI.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up the victory, striking out seven batters.

In game two of the series, the Eagles exploded for five first-inning runs.

Driving in a pair of runs each was Teeples (3 for 4) and Gauge Rhodes (2 for 4), while Aten went 1 for 4 with an RBI triple.

Karter Law batted 3 for 4 with a double, while stealing a pair of bases.

On the mound, Robinson picked up the victory, striking out four batters.

Currently in a two-game series with rival Virgin Valley, coverage of that series, along with the Eagles’ road game at Pahrump will be in next week’s issue.

“We’ve been playing well, but we’re just trying to keep improving with every game,” Teeples said. “It’s important to keep this hot streak going because every win helps with playoff seeding. It also keeps our energy up and that’s been a big part of our success.”