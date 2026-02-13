49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall s ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall slams home a dunk for the Eagles, earlier in the season.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament
Ron Eland/ Boulder City file photo This year, the Boulder City Council with have two open seats ...
Hardy, Walton to seek reelection; filing begins March 2
bcr default image
Woodbury honors Heart of the Community recipients
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 12, 2026 - 7:16 pm
 

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

That earned them the right to host a home playoff game.

Finishing the regular season as the third seed in the 3A South, the Eagles defeated Green Valley Christian on Feb. 4 and Pahrump Valley on Feb. 6.

“I thought we closed the regular season out strong,” head coach John Balistere said. “The guys played well and earned the right to have a home playoff game.”

Taking care of Green Valley Christian 71-44, the Eagles led from start to finish behind their two leading big men.

Stealing the show for the Eagles, Branch Danko scored 23 points with eight rebounds, while Levi Randall added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Tyler Bradshaw added 13 points with six assists, six steals and four rebounds, while Noah Lund added 10 points.

Routing Pahrump Valley on the road, Danko led the way with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, while Randall scored 22 points with 11 rebounds.

“This past week was the most aggressive those two have been together all season,” Balistere said. “It was really impressive to watch. If they can keep this going in the playoffs, we’ll be able to give teams some problems.”

Filling up the stat sheet, Bradshaw scored 15 points with eight rebounds, while Lund and Kason Turner each added five points.

The Eagles hosted the opening playoff game Feb. 10. Results will appear in next week’s edition.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.

Ron Eland/ Boulder City file photo This year, the Boulder City Council with have two open seats ...
Hardy, Walton to seek reelection; filing begins March 2
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Even though the closing date to run for Boulder City Council and mayor is still more than a month away, there will be familiar faces in the race.

bcr default image
Woodbury honors Heart of the Community recipients
By Rod Woodbury

Last Saturday, some of our community’s most caring individuals were honored at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s 14th annual Heart of the Community Gala, an event that raises essential funds to keep our non-profit Boulder City Hospital healthy and sustainable.

obert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the Basic ...
Lady Eagles drop a pair on the court
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently sitting in fourth place in the 3A standings, Boulder City High School girls basketball dropped a pair of games this past week to Coral Academy and rival Virgin Valley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Levi Randall puts a layup off the gla ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star quarterback Tessa Hess drops back to pass aga ...
Defense leads way on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-7 on the season after splitting a pair of games this past week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city will be considering options for the long-standing water ...
Commission looks at filtration plant’s future
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been around for 95 years and to ensure it does not fall into disrepair, the city is deciding what to do with it.