Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall slams home a dunk for the Eagles, earlier in the season.

That earned them the right to host a home playoff game.

Finishing the regular season as the third seed in the 3A South, the Eagles defeated Green Valley Christian on Feb. 4 and Pahrump Valley on Feb. 6.

“I thought we closed the regular season out strong,” head coach John Balistere said. “The guys played well and earned the right to have a home playoff game.”

Taking care of Green Valley Christian 71-44, the Eagles led from start to finish behind their two leading big men.

Stealing the show for the Eagles, Branch Danko scored 23 points with eight rebounds, while Levi Randall added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Tyler Bradshaw added 13 points with six assists, six steals and four rebounds, while Noah Lund added 10 points.

Routing Pahrump Valley on the road, Danko led the way with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, while Randall scored 22 points with 11 rebounds.

“This past week was the most aggressive those two have been together all season,” Balistere said. “It was really impressive to watch. If they can keep this going in the playoffs, we’ll be able to give teams some problems.”

Filling up the stat sheet, Bradshaw scored 15 points with eight rebounds, while Lund and Kason Turner each added five points.

The Eagles hosted the opening playoff game Feb. 10. Results will appear in next week’s edition.