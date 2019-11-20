44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Driver in fatal crash ordered to court

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

A driver involved in a fatal crash on Boulder City Parkway in March is rejecting an offer to plead guilty to lesser charges in district court.

On Nov. 7, Joshua Buckingham, 27, was scheduled for a status check in Nevada’s Eighth District Court, where he is facing felony charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving after the sedan he was driving struck a pickup March 7, killing its driver, Randy Reiner, 58, of Las Vegas.

According to the court minutes, Buckingham was not present at the hearing. His attorney, Adam Solinger, said he would not be accepting the state’s offer to plead guilty to charges of reckless driving resulting in death and battery with substantial bodily harm.

The state did agree to keep that offer open until Buckingham’s next hearing, set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5. The court ordered that he must be present.

Both of the lesser charges are felonies. A reckless driving conviction carries a potential sentence of one to six years in a Nevada state prison and $2,000 to $5,000 in fines. A conviction on the battery charge carries a potential sentence of 1 to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Buckingham faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole or a 25-year sentence with the possibility of parole. Parole eligibility for either sentence would start after he served 10 years.

According to the indictment, Buckingham was traveling 90 miles an hour more than the speed limit in a residential area between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on a school day.

According to other media reports, Buckingham said he was driving 130 mph and admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Judith Hoskins was appointed to the Boulder City Co ...
Hoskins named to council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Judith Hoskins was selected as Boulder City’s newest council member during an hourlong special meeting Monday evening.

Airport tenant questions fuel policy
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An operator at the Boulder City Municipal Airport said the terms of his lease are not being allowed, but according to the city, he is violating the agreement.

Nevada Department of Transportation A new monument welcoming people to Nevada will be installed ...
New sign will welcome visitors to state
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new sign welcoming people to Nevada will be installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

Police Blotter, Nov. 21
ByBoulder City Review

Nov. 12, 3:52 a.m.

News Briefs, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Quarantine ends at corrals

Tina Ransom
Scammers find new ways to trick people
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Every week we receive calls about a new scam over the phone or internet. These are rarely “new” but refurbished oldies that are given a dust-up treatment and a few changes. I will spend the next few weeks examining them, in detail, so that you are prepared when you see or hear them. Be sure to pass the information on to your friends who may not have heard of them.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council members, from left, Tracy Folda, Claudia ...
Council seat to be filled Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A replacement to the City Council seat vacated by the death of Councilman Warren Harhay will be appointed at a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in City Hall.

Boulder City Boulder City Police seized approximately 800 marijuana plants, weighing about 360 ...
Police arrest 12, seize drugs in busts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City police helped arrest 12 suspects and seized almost 400 pounds of drugs in two different busts last week.

City Council recently approved allocating almost $60,000 for a consultant to help the Historic ...
City boosts historic preservation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

To help the city meet its historic preservation goals, City Council approved adding almost $60,000 to this fiscal year’s budget to hire a consultant during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.