Downtown vitality is everyone’s business

By Jill Lagan, CEO BC Chamber of Commerce and Adventure Center
January 29, 2026 - 5:10 pm
 

Boulder City has always been a place that knows who it is.

Founded with purpose, shaped by history, and surrounded by some of the most remarkable outdoor landscapes in the Southwest, our community has long balanced preservation with progress. Today, as a rural city of just over 15,000 residents, we stand at a pivotal moment, one filled with opportunity, responsibility, and promise.

That moment centers on downtown vitality.

By the end of 2026, more than $75 million in public and private investment will have flowed into Boulder City through federal, state, county, and city partners, as well as private investors. These investments are focused on sustainable tourism, infrastructure, and business development, projects designed not for short-term gain, but for long-term community resilience.

But investment alone does not guarantee impact.

Just as important, Boulder City has been intentional about ensuring that our growth is welcoming to all. Accessibility and inclusiveness are not afterthoughts here; they are part of how we define a high quality of life and a strong visitor economy. From thoughtful infrastructure to business practices that prioritize access, our community understands that when everyone can participate, everyone benefits.

In the coming months, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will be working with Wheel the World to further spotlight and support businesses that are welcoming and accessible to individuals with disabilities and special needs. This international organization provides assessments and certifications for businesses and cities to better equip their locations and communities to fully support and serve people with special needs who are exploring tourism destinations. This commitment not only reflects our values but also strengthens our downtown and business districts by inviting more guests to fully experience all that Boulder City has to offer.

This is why downtown vitality is not just a business issue. It is a community issue.

Boulder City has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape how growth supports, rather than erodes, our way of life. By prioritizing downtown vitality and encouraging visitors to fully experience our community, we ensure that tourism works for residents, not at their expense. I invite residents, businesses, and visitors alike to be part of this effort by choosing local, exploring downtown and our broader business districts, and helping us tell the story of Boulder City as a place worth lingering in. Together, we can honor our history, strengthen our economy, and preserve the quality of life that makes Boulder City such a remarkable place to live, work, and visit.

This importance is magnified as Boulder City prepares to welcome a new era of sustainable tourism. The Boulder City Adventure Center, opening this summer, will serve as a one-stop hub for outdoor adventure operators across Southern Nevada. With buses delivering guests multiple times a day, we have a rare opportunity to intentionally connect visitors not only to our historic downtown, but to the full range of shopping, dining, lodging, and services throughout our community.

Downtown Boulder City is more than a collection of storefronts. It is our front porch, and together with our broader business core, it plays a central role in supporting local jobs, services, and the economic engine that keeps our community strong. It’s where visitors form their first impressions, where residents gather, and where the story of Boulder City comes to life.

As a tourism-driven economy with a strong base of government employment, through the Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, Clark County School District, and the city of Boulder City, our local businesses play an outsized role in funding the services residents rely on every day. When visitors shop, dine, and stay overnight in Boulder City, whether downtown or across our broader business districts, they help pay for infrastructure, public safety, parks, and community amenities without placing additional burden on local households.

In short: a vibrant downtown strengthens our entire business ecosystem and benefits everyone.

The real return comes when visitors step off a bus or out of their cars and choose to walk our streets, explore our neighborhoods, browse local businesses, linger over a meal, book a room, and come back again. Increased foot traffic, anchored by downtown but felt throughout Boulder City, translates directly into stronger small businesses, local job creation, and a broader tax base. That broader tax base allows our city to maintain exceptional services while keeping taxes among the lowest in the region.

For a rural community, this balance is critical.

It requires collaboration between the city, business owners, residents, tourism partners, and regional stakeholders. It means aligning transportation, signage, events, and marketing so visitors are invited, not rushed, into the heart of our town and encouraged to explore beyond it. It also means recognizing that every cup of coffee purchased, every locally owned shop visited, and every night stay in a Boulder City hotel contributes to the shared well-being of our community.

Downtown vitality also protects what makes Boulder City special. Thriving local businesses are better able to invest in historic buildings, preserve our unique character, and contribute to community events and nonprofits. When downtown works, it reinforces the small-town feel residents cherish while supporting economic health across the entire city.

