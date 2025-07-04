Disaster in China affects Damboree fireworks show

As the city prepares for Damboree, one of our biggest celebrations of the year, a tragedy in China is having an impact on the annual fireworks show.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Damboree fireworks show is always the perfect way to end a day’s worth of festivities.

According to a city release, the Damboree Committee is making some last-minute changes, and reducing the entry rate for vehicles the evening of festivities and the fireworks show.

Recently, a fiery explosion at the Shanzhou Fireworks Company in the Hunan Province of China left nine people dead and 26 people injured. Tariffs have also affected imports, availability and costs, as China produces 90% of fireworks used in the U.S. in professional shows.

The Damboree Committee learned this weekend that their order, largely from Shanzhou Fireworks, was canceled.

“The entire Damboree Committee is deeply saddened by the lives lost in Central China,” said Damboree Chairman Roger Hall. “Canceling the show would disappoint residents, especially children, so we worked with our vendor to get a smaller supply. The show will go on, but it will be noticeably shorter.”

Entry for parking at Veterans Memorial Park will be reduced from $20 to $10 per vehicle.

“We believe residents will be sympathetic and still have a great Independence Day,” Hall said. “We’ll work to put on a bigger, better show for 2026.”

Evening festivities at Veterans Memorial Park run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Food and music are available, and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Personal fireworks are prohibited in Veterans Memorial Park.

Other Damboree events include:

• The Rotary Club of Boulder City Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St.

• The Damboree Parade at 9 a.m., starting at Colorado and Nevada Way going south and ending at Broadbent Park, 1301 5th St. Route details and updated rules at www.bcnv.org/damboree.

• Non-profit vendors provide food, beverages and beer for purchase after the parade at Broadbent Park.

• Annual Coin Toss for kids at the community pool at 11 a.m. (admission: kids $2, adults $3).

• Parks and Recreation provides lawn games for kids in Broadbent Park at 12 noon.

The city reminds residents that only “safe and sane” fireworks are legal for residential use through July 4. Safe and sane fireworks do not shoot into the air and/or explode. They also ask that you be considerate to your neighbors, as loud noises and flashes associated with fireworks can cause stress, especially for veterans. The noises also frighten many pets. The Boulder City Animal Shelter sees an increase in missing pets who run off because of fireworks.