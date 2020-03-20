50°F
News

Diners have smorgasbord of options

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 20, 2020 - 4:07 pm
 

Boulder City is ripe with food options, despite schools being closed and stores running low on some items due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, all kindergarten through 12th grade students can pick up free food for breakfast and lunch from the Clark County School District. The local pickup site is Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B.

“It gives me a little bit of peace of mind because the grocery stores are empty,” said Ivy Goins, whose children attend school in Boulder City.

Food will be available from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Mitchell Elementary. Students must be accompanied by a parent to receive the items.

Toni Carter, who works at Boulder City High School, is one of the employees who is there every day. She said she enjoys helping the children and their families because the school district has lots of food to hand out.

“It makes us feel good when they come here smiling,” added Alex Banegas, another employee.

Schoolchildren can also receive breakfast and lunch for free from Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Owner Cindy Ford said she wanted to help kids who are in need, and she plans to offer the meals until school is back in session and as long as the restaurant can stay open.

Breakfast is available from 8-10 a.m., and lunch is available from noon to 2 p.m.

Ford said the food choices for the meals may be different each day based on availability.

Southwest Diner is also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside to-go service for the community. Currently, the whole menu is available.

“We’re here,” said Tom Tyler, president of Emergency Aid of Boulder City. “We’re going to stay open. Food for everybody is what we’re trying to do.”

Tyler say the nonprofit has had a steady number of people come through, and he expects the current situation to double the usual numbers.

Emergency Aid, 600 Nevada Way, is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Grant Turner, co-owner of The Forge Social House, will be providing family-style takeout and delivery meals for purchase. They will be available at 553 California Ave.

Other takeout options in town include Chilly Jilly’z, Vinny’s Pizzeria, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, The Tap, Momo Sushi, Boulder City Co. Store and Boulder Pit Stop.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

