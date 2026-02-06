64°F
Defense leads way on gridiron

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star quarterback Tessa Hess drops back to pass against Chaparral earlier in the season.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star quarterback Tessa Hess drops back to pass against Chaparral earlier in the season.
obert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the Basic ...
Lady Eagles drop a pair on the court
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Levi Randall puts a layup off the gla ...
Eagles split a pair of games this week
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city will be considering options for the long-standing water ...
Commission looks at filtration plant’s future
bcr default image
BC’s Manteris authors tell-all industry book
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2026 - 4:05 pm
 

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-7 on the season after splitting a pair of games this past week.

Falling to Cadence 6-0 on Jan. 28 in a hard-fought defensive battle, the Eagles rebounded nicely against Del Sol in a dominant 33-12 victory on Jan. 30.

Scoring in bunches against Del Sol, the Eagles threw for a trio of touchdown passes, while rushing for a pair of scores.

“Players trusted the system and you could see the confidence build as the game went on,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “That’s the kind of performance that shows preparation paying off, not just talent. The game was controlled and planned. The players were locked in from kickoff.”

Continuing to shine offensively, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for a game-high 124 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while catching four passes for 50 yards and a score.

On the ground, Shasta Ryan-Willett rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while catching three passes for 76 yards and two scores.

Helming the Eagles offense at quarterback, Rhiley Beck completed nine of 13 for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Tessa Hess completed eight of 11 passing for 98 yards and a score.

Defensively, Jenas-Keogh made six tackles and sacked the quarterback three times.

Known for their stout defensive play throughout the season, the Lady Eagles unit certainly came to play against Cadence, who currently sits in second place in the 4A Sky standings.

“Holding a team like Cadence to just six points says a lot,” Cameron said. “That’s discipline, effort, and belief in the system. The interceptions and defensive stops showed toughness and resilience. Offensively, while the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, this game gave us clear film and clarity. We are aware that we need to tighten up against elite competition, with a clear focus on timing, execution, and finishing drives. Games like this sharpen the iron and give you the belief that you can accomplish great things against any opponent.”

Creating turnovers on defense, Ryan-Willett intercepted a pair of passes, while Hannah Stark made six tackles with a sack.

Offensively, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 49 yards on six carries, while catching two passes for 27 yards.

Looking to end the regular season on a high note, the Eagles will travel to Green Valley today in the season finale.

