Damboree water zone may dry up

The July 4 Damboree is not only one of the most popular parades in the state, it is a big part of Boulder City’s history.

Just play by the rules during the parade

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file The water zone of the annual Damboree parade is always a crowd favorite. But some in the crowd in recent years have not limited their water activity to those in the designated zone. This is of concern to organizers.

It’s a time to both celebrate the nation and the community as well as an opportunity to see and catch up with friends and classmates during reunions. The parade kicks off a day of fun and celebration.

A very popular part of the parade has been the water zone, which dates back more than 30 years. But in the past few years, the water zone, which starts at Fifth Street and Aztec Drive to the end of the parade route near the pool, has become a concern for those who organize the event. As a result of bad behavior by some, the water zone may need to be discontinued unless that behavior changes.

Last year, the dry-zone parade entries were directed to take Aztec and had no choice in completing the normal route. This year, all entries will traverse the entire route.

The Damboree committee is asking for “all spectators and participants to be responsible, accountable and well-behaved in a safe, festive parade.”

Last week, the committee wrote a letter to the Boulder City Review expressing its growing concerns about the safety of the parade, specifically in the water zone.

“The Damboree parade, going into its 78th year, only started allowing a water zone in the late 1990s,” the letter states. “As the popularity grew, so did safety concerns. Steel crowd control barriers were introduced in the water zone after a child was hit by a vehicle while participating in water play in the street.”

Water balloons were banned several years ago and water trucks were removed from the lineup in 2020 and are no longer permitted. And, the throwing of candy from parade entrants anywhere along route is also prohibited.

“The Parade Committee has struggled to control the problems in the water zone section of the parade,” they wrote. “Due to insurance liability safety concerns, failure to follow the rules is jeopardizing the Damboree water zone.”

Recent issues include:

■ Spectators jumping over or going past the metal crowd control barricades into the street.

■ Squirting parade participants in the non-water section of the parade.

■ Unsupervised children running into the street in front of moving parade vehicles.

■ Use of water balloons or other projectiles causing injury to parade participants.

■ A participant in the non-water section of the parade, driving a classic car, was pummeled by water-soakers, causing costly damage to his classic vehicle.

■ Use of high-pressure water guns and even pressure washers by homeowners and parade participant on the parade route.

■ Blocking sections of the parade route with chairs and coolers two days before the event.

“The Damboree Board of Directors has heard from numerous parade participants who do not want to return to Boulder City because of these actions,” the letter states. “Even Boulder City Police officers, while dressed in uniform and working to keep the public safe during the event, have also been targeted and disrespected on the parade route. People need to show respect and restraint.”

The letter concludes by saying keeping the water section of the Damboree parade intact is a major concern.

“Please follow and obey all safety rules while spectating or participating in all Damboree festivities.”