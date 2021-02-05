Council to discuss firing city clerk

The mayor has called for a hearing to discuss firing City Clerk Lorene Krumm, according to the draft agenda for the Feb. 23 City Council meeting.

The mayor has called for a hearing to discuss firing City Clerk Lorene Krumm, according to the draft agenda for the Feb. 23 City Council meeting.

In a Feb. 2 memo sent to Krumm, Mayor Kiernan McManus wrote he wanted three items added to the agenda. One was a discussion to consider her “character, alleged misconduct, professional competence or physical or mental health” in accordance with NRS 241.

He also requested two resolutions for consideration. One to terminate her employment contract and one to award her three months severance pay in accordance with her job agreement.

The Boulder City Review obtained copies of the official documents through a public records request.

When asked for a comment about the agenda item, McManus said the city charter gives the council the responsibility to supervise the city’s officers.

“The City Charter, Nevada state law and the employment contracts for these officers allow the City Council to evaluate the employment performance of these officers including the city clerk,” he wrote in the emailed statement. “In addition, the City Council after evaluating the performance of an officer, may make a determination to terminate the contract. These matters may only be discussed in an open meeting in accordance with Nevada law.”

Krumm was appointed acting city clerk June 9, 2009, and started the job July 2, 2009. She became the city clerk April 13, 2010, according to council resolution 5562 and her contract.

If the resolutions are approved, Krumm will be the third city officer fired in approximately four months.

On Oct. 13, council fired City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola.

In early August, prior to their termination, Morris and Noyola filed a case against the city, McManus and Councilwoman Tracy Folda in Nevada’s Eighth District Court stating they did not receive proper notice about council’s intention to discuss their employment.

Later, they amended their complaint, alleging their employment contracts were violated because they have yet to receive the severance outlined in them and that they were fired within the six-month safe harbor period before or after a municipal election.

In a declaration filed Aug. 31 for the case, Krumm said McManus had exhibited “threatening and intimidating behavior” toward her as a result of her doing her job. Krumm said she advised McManus it was too late to add an item about alleged open meeting law violations to a City Council agenda, according to the council’s adopted rules of procedure.

She also cited the open meeting law manual, telling him responses to the allegations could be given after the investigation was complete.

“The Mayor continued to harass me by attempting to blame me for his inability to place an item on the agenda in violation of the Council’s own rules,” she wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lorene Krumm Contract and Resolution by Boulder City Review on Scribd

McManus agenda item request by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Feb. 23 draft agenda by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.